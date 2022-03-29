Pleasantville council welcomes high school student ambassadors

PLEASANTVILLE — Amid recent consternation about the direction of the school district, the city is taking steps to increase student representation in public affairs.

At its March 21 meeting, City Council welcomed three student representatives from Pleasantville High School. The representatives consisted of two seniors, Andy Caceres and Faith Gracia, as well as freshman Janya Johnson.

“We wanted to start out by telling you about some stuff that’s happening at Pleasantville High School that you guys might not be aware of,” Caceres said.

The students told council about the school district’s Early College program, through which students can earn college credits and even associate’s degrees while still in high school. Caceres said there are 26 seniors in the program.

The student presenters also discussed the upcoming prom, the successful indoor track and field season and the ongoing outdoor track season. They also described the recent school show, which centered on Black history in New Jersey.

Mayor Judy Ward greeted the students and said she was eager to attend more school functions.

“I’m so happy to see you guys here, getting involved, I commend you for that, congratulations, keep up the good work,” Councilman Bertilio Correa said. “I hope to see more of you.”

In other business, council passed a resolution authorizing Longport to apply for a Local Efficiency Achievement Program implementation grant from the state Department of Community Affairs on behalf of Pleasantville and a group of other municipalities that are participating in a shared-services agreement. The council also introduced an ordinance expanding where marijuana businesses will be allowed to operate in certain designated areas.

A pair of residents raised concerns about parking around Utah Avenue, expressing fears that it could impair the dispatch of emergency services to the area. They asked that council explore ways to prevent commercial vehicles from parking in ways that interfere with egress and ingress. Another resident, who said he was a veteran of the Vietnam War, said the street leading up to the city’s war memorial was unbecoming of the area and renovations were needed to improve the scenery.

City officials said they would be exploring ways to address those concerns and were considering financing options for infrastructure improvements.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

