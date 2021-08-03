Pleasantville Council pays tribute to Tereasa Callaway, who died in a tragic accident

PLEASANTVILLE — City Council on Monday night paid tribute to a member of the community who died recently, acknowledging Tereasa Callaway’s actions on July 14 “showed courage, compassion and love for her fellow human.”

Callaway, 57, of Pleasantville, was assisting a woman who had been involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 30 in Atlantic City when she was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Council and the Police Department on Monday presented a civilian citation to Callaway’s husband, David Callaway, and her eldest son, Tiriq Callaway, recognizing the family’s personal tragedy.

“Tereasa stopped to assist when many others would have simply glanced at the crash and continued on their way. It is a rare and admirable trait to have the mental and intestinal fortitude to put oneself in danger with the goal of protecting another,” the citation read.

Callaway’s actions and that fortitude are worthy of emulation by all, the citation read. “Tereasa made the ultimate sacrifice while selflessly attempting to safeguard the life of another. For this, she and the Callaway family are forever owed a debt of honor and gratitude for her sacrifice,” the citation read.