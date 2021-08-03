Pleasantville Council pays tribute to Tereasa Callaway, who died in a tragic accident

PLEASANTVILLE — City Council on Monday night paid tribute to a member of the community who died recently, acknowledging Tereasa Callaway’s actions on July 14 “showed courage, compassion and love for her fellow human.”
Callaway, 57, of Pleasantville, was assisting a woman who had been involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 30 in Atlantic City when she was struck and killed by another vehicle.
Council and the Police Department on Monday presented a civilian citation to Callaway’s husband, David Callaway, and her eldest son, Tiriq Callaway, recognizing the family’s personal tragedy.
“Tereasa stopped to assist when many others would have simply glanced at the crash and continued on their way. It is a rare and admirable trait to have the mental and intestinal fortitude to put oneself in danger with the goal of protecting another,” the citation read.
ATLANTIC CITY — A woman who stopped to assist in a motor vehicle crash was struck and killed…
Callaway’s actions and that fortitude are worthy of emulation by all, the citation read. “Tereasa made the ultimate sacrifice while selflessly attempting to safeguard the life of another. For this, she and the Callaway family are forever owed a debt of honor and gratitude for her sacrifice,” the citation read.
City Administrator Linda D. Peyton read the citation to David Callaway and all the people gathered in the room, some of whom were there specifically for the citation and to show support for the Callaway family. Many wore T-shirts with Tereasa Callaway’s photo on them.
“My mom lived her entire life helping other people,” said Tiriq Callaway, 33, of Pleasantville, adding his parents’ union during the past 35 years showed him what marriage is all about. “My mother was so very special. There were countless people that she cooked for. ... Pay it forward, no matter who it is for.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.