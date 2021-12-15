Pleasantville considers private-equity concession plan for wastewater system

PLEASANTVILLE — The city is considering a multimillion-dollar partnership with a private equity company that could infuse the government with cash and impact the utility rates residents pay for the next four decades.
City officials are entertaining an offer to enter into a 39-year concession agreement with Bernhard Capital Partners for the city’s wastewater-management system. Bernhard Capital would spend tens of millions of dollars in payments to the city and in wastewater-system capital expenditures, in exchange for the right to collect revenue from wastewater utility payments.
A spokesperson for Bernhard Capital deferred requests for comment to the city.
Advocates for the concession argue it would provide Pleasantville with an injection of cash. It would allow the city to address its immediate and long-term needs without taking on additional debt or increasing taxes. At the end of the agreement, control of the wastewater system would return to the city.
Mayor Judy Ward said Bernhard Capital had been the only firm to reply to the city’s request for proposals regarding its wastewater system, which she said was in dire need of repairs. Ward said the utility was a valuable resource over which the city did not want to lose control, noting that City Council had previously rejected an offer from Camden-based New Jersey American Water to purchase the wastewater system outright.
“It’s a valuable property and we didn’t want to sell it, we don’t want to give up the assets of it,” Ward said.
PLEASANTVILLE — A school community is supposed to be a safe space for its students and paren…
Bernhard Capital, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, made the case for the concession with a presentation at the Dec. 6 council meeting.
“Our partnership model provides a substantial infusion of capital into municipalities, immediately delivering an upfront payment that can be used for financial relief, infrastructure projects and social initiatives without raising taxes,” the company said in its presentation.
Bernhard Capital is scheduled under the proposed concession to pay the city a nominal sum of about $78 million over the course of the agreement. The company will pay the city $15 million upfront for the concession at the beginning of the agreement period when it takes over operation of the wastewater system. It will then pay for the concession in annual installments of $100,000 for 39 years.
These payments would be in addition to $57.1 million in total capital expenditures that Bernhard Capital would pay to maintain and renovate the city’s wastewater system. Of that sum, $10.9 million would be paid over the first six years of the agreement, and at least $1.4 million would be paid annually over the next 33 years.
The annual payments of $100,000 will be adjusted for inflation according to the adjustment index of the agreement, which will be based on the consumer price index and the employee cost index. There is no indication that the annual minimum of $1.4 million in capital expenditures would also be adjusted for inflation.
The money the city receives is allocated for certain spending priorities under the plan. By statute, the city must retire $4.5 million in debt associated with its sewer utility upon closing with Bernhard Capital, according to the company’s presentation. The city is then slated to finance $2.5 million in tax-relief measures to be included in the 2022 budget.
The Atlantic City (NJ) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosted its annual …
Ward said the city has been forced to decline millions of dollars in grants for development projects due to its dilapidated infrastructure. With a private firm handling some capital repairs, Ward said the city would be set on a path toward growth.
“We will get our infrastructure fixed, which is what the problem is, that we can’t afford to do that at this point,” Ward said. “What we need done, the amount of infrastructure that we need to do for our roads and our sewer system, which is hundreds of years old, we could not do it.”
Residents would see their rates increase under the plan. In the first year, they would see no increase in their wastewater rates, which have been set at $500 per year since 2010. Residents would then see a 4% increase in their rates in the second year of their plan and an annual 5% increase from the third year to the 15th year of the plan. Senior citizens would see their rates increase by only 2% per year from that same third to 15th year.
For the last 24 years of the plan, residents would see their rates change as dictated by cost-of-living adjustments, which will also be determined by the agreement’s adjustment index.
Discounted-rate options and aid programs would be available for seniors and socioeconomically disadvantaged residents. Any revenue the company collects in excess of a certain limit established in the agreement would be deposited into a fund to discount future rates.
The company has also pledged to pursue a “Pleasantville First” agenda. Under the plan, Bernhard Capital would create local-workforce development programs and contract with local businesses. It has said it would partner with Miami-based IGTW Construction, so its projects would be more inclusive of people of color.
The Pleasantville Board of Education held another lengthy meeting Tuesday that centered on t…
Bernhard Capital has recently run into controversy. The Fayetteville Observer reported that a Fayetteville, North Carolina, city councilwoman resigned in November to protest what she said was Bernhard Capital’s lack of transparency and conflicts of interest in its dealings with the city. A Bernhard official said at the time that it had been transparent and had worked to communicate with the city.
Ward said the city expected Bernhard Capital to be honest in its work as the proposal moves forward.
“We’re really counting on Bernhard Capital to be transparent,” Ward said. “We’re being truthful, we’re expecting them to be truthful with us. This is a very, very important thing that we’re taking on.”
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.