Pleasantville considers private-equity concession plan for wastewater system

The money the city receives is allocated for certain spending priorities under the plan. By statute, the city must retire $4.5 million in debt associated with its sewer utility upon closing with Bernhard Capital, according to the company’s presentation. The city is then slated to finance $2.5 million in tax-relief measures to be included in the 2022 budget.

Ward said the city has been forced to decline millions of dollars in grants for development projects due to its dilapidated infrastructure. With a private firm handling some capital repairs, Ward said the city would be set on a path toward growth.

“We will get our infrastructure fixed, which is what the problem is, that we can’t afford to do that at this point,” Ward said. “What we need done, the amount of infrastructure that we need to do for our roads and our sewer system, which is hundreds of years old, we could not do it.”