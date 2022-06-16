Pleasantville City Council to discuss Midtown Neighborhood Plan

PLEASANTVILLE — City Council will discuss the Midtown Neighborhood Plan at its June 22 meeting, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The plan is an initiative of the Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corp., in conjunction with the city, to launch revitalization projects for the city's Midtown neighborhood. The state Department of Community Affairs would award the corporation a grant to launch the project through its Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program.

Midtown, as defined in the plan, is bounded by the Atlantic City Expressway to the north, the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township to the east, Bayview Avenue to the south and Route 9 to the west.

Pleasantville Housing Authority Executive Director Vernon Lawrence, who is also a member of the Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corp., expressed optimism about the plan.

“We are preparing a community-based plan that will guide future investments in the City,” Lawrence said in the release.

A neighborhood revitalization committee of business owners and residents has met several times over the past year to help design the plan. Other important entities in the community, such as AtlantiCare, the Atlantic County Improvement Authority and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, have also weighed in on the plan, offering advice and funding.

A town hall on the redevelopment plan was held in January. Residents and business owners, along with city and school officials, discussed the possibility of using the funds to grow workforce readiness programs and to teach technological literacy. They also suggested the funds could be used to make city sidewalks and bike paths more navigable or to provide more recreational opportunities for children.

The council deliberations on the Midtown plan come in the wake of the city’s other recent efforts to help rejuvenate local communities. The state awarded Pleasantville a Neighborhood Preservation Grant last year to help improve Main Street. City officials used the grant to enhance streetlights, paint murals, add flower pots and launch a farmers market.

Mayor Judy Ward said the two projects were complementary.

“(We) are building on the success of our Downtown Neighborhood Preservation Program to improve the City of Pleasantville,” said Ward.

Under the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program, established in 2010, nonprofit entities execute plans on behalf of low- or moderate-income neighborhoods after the plans obtain state approval. Those entities must use at least three-fifths of the tax credits they receive on housing and projects that promote “economic development,” according to the DCA website. The remainder of the funds can be spent on other revitalization measures, such as small-business assistance and promoting integrated, mixed-income neighborhoods. The city news release said the funds can also be spent on crime prevention, infrastructure improvements and recreation projects.

“The NRTC Program helps turn the tide on some of New Jersey’s most distressed neighborhoods,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also DCA commissioner, said in an earlier state news release quoted by the city. “The improvements that result from this program not only transform communities, they transform lives.”

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 18 N. First St.

