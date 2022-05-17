Pleasantville City Council to consider action to rescind sewer concession

PLEASANTVILLE — The city could be switching off the valve on a controversial plan for its sewer system.

City Council voted Monday night to consider taking action that would rescind a planned 39-year, multimillion dollar concession of the city's wastewater system to Bernhard Capital Partners. Any further action to decide whether to rescind the deal would be taken at the next council meeting, currently scheduled for June 6.

The Monday vote to consider taking action was 4-3 — reflecting the same divide at the May 2 council meeting, when a resident asked each member of council whether they support the concession.

City Councilwoman Joanne Famularo motioned to hold the vote Monday. Famularo has publicly opposed having the city enter into the concession agreement and has previously suggested holding a referendum on the issue.

Under the concession agreement, Bernhard Capital would spend a nominal sum of about $78 million over the 39-year life of the agreement. It would be expected to pay to the city $15 million upfront, as well as annual installments of $100,000 and $57.1 million in total capital expenditures to repair the city sewer system. In exchange, the company would be able to set and collect rate payments from residents.

The concession plan has drawn a wave of controversy in the city. A group of activists and residents had been attending meetings for months in opposition of the agreement. They have argued a concession to Bernhard would be exploitative, make the managers of the system less accountable and leave residents subject to volatile rate hikes on their sewer bills.

The concession’s supporters, including City Council President Rick Cistrunk and Councilman Tony Davenport, have argued the concession would effect desperately needed improvements to the city wastewater system. Cistrunk has said the city has been forced to decline grants to repair streets, because it was unable to fund the requisite sewer repairs before work could begin.

Mayor Judy Ward, while initially having expressed support for the idea, had begun to raise concerns about the deal and the rates it would have on residents.

At-large Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick spoke at the May 2 council meeting. She took note of the public opposition for the concession and urged council to “pump the breaks a little bit” on the deal and explore alternatives.

The forecasted rate hikes under the concession agreement is zero for the first year, then 4% in the second year and 5% between the third and 15th year. Thereafter rates would be subject to regular cost-of-living adjustments and certain discounts would be available to seniors.

All rate hikes would be subject to a rate adjustment formula outlined in the memorandum of understanding. The arguments in that formula would determine the rate adjustment including rate of return on comparable projects and whether the company falls short of or exceeds its annual capital-expenditure target. The agreement also notes that rates could be adjusted on the basis of inflation over the course of the 39-year deal.

City Council voted to authorize the city to enter into an agreement over the concession on Feb. 23. Popular opposition to the deal swelled in the intervening three months. When one of the water-management contractors in the agreement, Suez, exited, another public hearing had to be held and several residents voiced their acerbic opposition. The concession agreement with the new contractor, Natural System Utilities, has been reviewed by the Local Finance Board.

The council voted on May 2 to issue a bond that would raise up to $4 million to finance work on the city sewer system, with city officials saying then that fixes to the system were urgently needed. City Chief Financial Officer Barry Ludy said the bond would be set to finance $2.5 million in infrastructure spending, with an additional $1.5 million available to the city if needed. The city will put out a bid for an interest rate on the bond.

With important grants for street renovations set to expire in the coming months, the city needed to ensure the infrastructure work required to move forward with the grant projects were underway regardless of what happened with the Bernhard Capital deal.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

