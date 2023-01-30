Pleasantville city council, school district honors late school board member

PLEASANTVILLE – School board and city officials recently recognized the contributions of Doris Graves, a longtime fixture in the city and school district who died Jan. 5.

Graves, who was from the city, was 96. No cause of death was given in her obituary, and it was said that “her children sang her soul happy as she embarked on her heavenly journey.”

Pleasantville Public Schools issued a statement honoring Graves that was posted on the board website. It described her “radiant smile,” her care for the district’s children and her singing of the Whitney Huston song “Greatest Love of All.”

“We are grateful that she dedicated her heart, soul and passion to our community,” the statement read. “She was not only an amazing mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt but she was a surrogate mother to many. Ms. Graves mentored and advocated for so many people that she is known as a legend. Ms. Doris Graves will be greatly missed but never forgotten.”

Graves’ time on the school board spanned more than a quarter century. She won a seat on the board as a political newcomer in 1987, ousting 12-year incumbent Mignon Coburn, according to Press archives. Her first campaign focused on having parents more involved in the school district, raising test scores and improving the district’s image. Later in her career, in 2003, Graves said she wanted to focus on improving the quality of alternative education programs that district students attended, while improving school safety. She also served several stints as school board president.

City Council held a moment of silence for Graves at its meeting Jan. 18. City Council President Ricky Cistrunk praised Graves as a matriarch for the city, noting her long service on the Board of Education and describing her as a pioneering local Black female business owner. Press archives indicate that she ran Doris’s House of Beauty.

“We had one of the mothers of our community pass,” Cistrunk said.

Graves had to navigate the challenges that had confronted the district over the last two decades. The district was placed under the purview of a state monitor in 2007, the same year in which five members of the school board were arrested as part of a federal public-corruption investigation. Board members chafed under the oversight of the monitors, with the district not leaving the monitors’ control until October 2021.

Graves resigned from the board in the summer of 2015 to spend more time with loved ones, following a loss in the family that occurred earlier in the school year.

Graves was born in Philadelphia to Carl and Bertha Marsh Price on April 23, 1926, according to her obituary. She is predeceased by her daughter Doris "Dottie" Graves and survived by a host of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loved ones.

“She was a shining Black queen in this community," Cistrunk said.