Pleasantville City Council kills Lakes Bay redevelopment plan amid public outcry against tax breaks

PLEASANTVILLE — A proposal to develop the long-vacant site of the old high school is dead, due to a surge of public opposition to a tax break.

City Council held a special meeting Tuesday during which it voted down the financial agreement for the Lakes Bay redevelopment plan.

The final no vote came after council tabled the agreement last week as a group of residents rallied against the tax exemption and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes schedule the agreement included.

The agreement under discussion Tuesday had been amended in response to residents’ complaints. The length of the financial agreement was truncated from 30 to 22 years, and the developer agreed to negotiate a community benefits agreement with the city and relevant community stakeholders to provide further social benefit, according to a statement about the project sent to the city.

The changes apparently did not satisfy residents or their elected representatives on council.

Scarborough Properties, the developer for the project, called council’s decision “unconscionable.”

The firm said the project, Spyglass at Lakes Bay, could not be built absent the financial agreement and declared the project dead.

“The council was made aware on numerous occasions prior to their vote that the project will not go forward without the financial agreement as modified after two previous meetings,” Scarborough Properties said in a statement. “The project will not be moving forward.”

Spyglass at Lakes Bay was to be located between Bayview Avenue, Franklin Boulevard and Hampden Court. It would have six buildings with 180 one- and two-bedroom rental units priced at market rate and amenities including a pool, clubhouse and gym. There had been a planned commercial component, including restaurants off the nearby waterfront. The developer had said public land by the bayside would also be redeveloped as part of the project.

The land that is there now has been in disuse since the old high school at the site closed in the 1990s.

A group of residents had gathered at two previous council meetings to voice their opposition to the proposal. They broadly considered the tax exemptions to be exploitative, with forgone tax revenue deepening the privation faced by residents, the majority of whom are Black and Hispanic.

There were fears the development would worsen inequality within the city. Its economic benefits, detractors said, would be confined to the neighborhood around Lakes Bay, while low-income residents would be excluded from the area and have no access to the on-site amenities.

Members of the Pleasantville Board of Education expressed concern that the tax exemptions would leave the school district without the needed tax revenue to teach any additional school-age children the development draws.

The group cited a 2010 report from the Office of the State Comptroller that studied tax abatements across New Jersey. The report determined the process for negotiating abatements was not transparent, excluded relevant stakeholders such as residents, county governments and schools, and often neglected community needs. Residents suggested Pleasantville ought to offer tax abatements to draw in projects with greater social benefits, such as museums or bookstores.

Supporters of the agreement had said Spyglass would still yield substantial revenue for the city. Scarborough Properties estimated in its news release that it would pay the city just under $8.9 million over the span of the 22-year agreement. City officials had said the $378,000 the developer was set to pay by the fifth year of the financial agreement would have made it the fifth largest revenue generator in the city, even before taking into account the taxes paid by its commercial properties. That amount would grow over time under the terms of the agreement, especially if the development were a success.

They further argued facilitating market-rate development and bayside amenities would boost the city’s profile, drawing in tourism and further investment. They also pointed to the redevelopment of public land as something that could provide a broad citywide benefit. The proposed exemption and PILOT system, meanwhile, were needed to make the project viable due to Pleasantville’s relatively high taxes compared to neighboring cities such as Absecon and Northfield.

Scarborough said the amount it was set to pay under the agreement would far exceed the relatively meager taxes it pays to the city now on the vacant land, which amounts to $9,840 annually. Rejecting the agreement and killing the development, they argued, would ultimately cost the city $8.6 million over 22 years in net revenue.

Sean Scarborough, the head of the development company, said council “failed to frame the argument for the public.”

“In truth, this has nothing to do about ‘abatement’; (it) is about ‘revenue generation’ because without the financial agreement, there will be no development of the property,” Scarborough said. “We are not abating a tax that would otherwise occur. To the contrary, nothing will occur and 100% of nothing is nothing.”

Scarborough said some members of council had assumed he would move forward with the project regardless of whether the city offered any kind of tax incentive, something he maintained is not true, as he cannot obtain financing for the development without a stable payment schedule.

“The project cannot be financed without a predictable defined tax payment as proposed, so there is nothing to talk about,” Scarborough said.