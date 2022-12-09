Pleasantville City Council introduces tax-exemption and PILOT deal for Lakes Bay development

PLEASANTVILLE — The long-vacant site of the former high school is finally in line for redevelopment — but residents are concerned about the tax revenue the city might be forgoing to bring in the project.

City Council voted Monday to introduce a financial agreement for the Lakes Bay redevelopment plan. The agreement would offer tax exemptions for the project, dubbed Spyglass at Lakes Bay, and have it make scheduled annual payments in lieu of taxes.

The development, located between Bayview Avenue, Franklin Boulevard and Hampden Court, would have six buildings with 180 one- and two-bedroom rental units priced at market rate. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and gym, and some of the units would have a garage. There is also a planned commercial component, including restaurants off the nearby waterfront.

Ocean City developer Sean Scarborough is heading the project. He said the exemptions were meant to equalize the payments the developer would be making in comparable neighboring municipalities, including Absecon, Egg Harbor Township and Northfield.

“I just have to make it a playing field in which I can compete in this community where I’m invested,” Scarborough said.

Rick Ginnetti, a consultant for the city and the director of development for the Pleasantville Housing Authority, said the project would help grow the city and make it a more desirable location for new residents. The site had been vacant, he said, since the high school that used to be at the location was demolished, and the city had been trying to redevelop the area for 25 years.

“The financial agreement is needed to get it developed,” Ginnetti said.

Residents at the meeting expressed skepticism about the need for the exemption.

“There’s no justification from my perspective that we should have to settle for just giving it to someone,” resident Tim Jones said. “We can’t just sell our city for nothing.”

David Carrington, another resident, asked that the project be tailored to benefit critical cohorts in the city, such as the youth and elderly, and the community at large. He suggested some of the development’s amenities, such as the swimming pool and gym, be open to the public.

“What I see is another company coming in wanting to take advantage of this city,” Carrington said.

The agreement is not something the city came upon suddenly. Spyglass was designated the redeveloper for the area by city ordinance in November 2018, and the city subsequently entered into a redevelopment agreement with Spyglass on Dec. 31, 2019.

Pleasantville audit suggests preparing for less federal, state aid PLEASANTVILLE — A recently published annual audit painted an optimistic picture of the city’…

The vote to introduce the agreement was 5-1. Council President Ricky Cistrunk said the financial agreement was needed to attract development, noting the decades the area has been vacant.

“You can make a deal, but you have to make a deal with what you have to work with,” Cistrunk said. “At the present time, I think it should just bother everybody that you had a high school site with kids over there and it’s been vacant for almost 30-some-odd years.”

Councilman Stanley Swan said the property may stay vacant for much longer if the current plan is rejected, especially with rising interest rates set to make construction more expensive.

Councilwoman Joanne Famularo was the sole no vote Monday. She raised concerns about whether experts for the city had established the best deal.

“The city needs an outside person to look at this. I’m just saying that the city needs protection,” Famularo said.

Scarborough cited a comparable project in Pennsauken, Camden County, when explaining how the numbers were reached and was transparent with the city about that process, something also indicated by city Administrator Linda Peyton. He noted that he had made a considerable investment in the project and had faith it would succeed due to its waterfront location.

Detour in place on Old Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville A detour is in place on Old Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, Atlantic C…

Ginnetti said the property would still come to generate significant revenue for the city. He argued alternative developments that may be feasible without the exemptions, such as about a half dozen single-family homes, would bring less economic growth and tax revenue for the city.

“It’s the tools in the toolbox,” Ginnetti said. “Towns throughout the state do this to generate the kind of growth that they want.”

Other prominent figures in the city spoke on the proposal. Board of Education members Julio and Elyse Sanchez, who are siblings, criticized the deal. They said any additional residents the tax-exempt project draws into the city could add to the enrollment at Pleasantville schools without bringing in corresponding tax revenue to the district. If no additional state aid was forthcoming, that deficit would have to be bridged with a tax increase on current residents.

“Our district would be screwed," Elyse Sanchez said. "We don’t have enough housing for the kids we have already. I think we got to start doing our homework before we keep letting people come in and bastardize our city."

Pleasantville-Mainland NAACP President Oliva Caldwell suggested that most of the units be owner-occupied or condominiums, with some kept as rental for lower-income residents. She also questioned how the city sewers would handle additional development.

The financial agreement will last for 30 years, the maximum length under state law. The developer will pay nothing in PILOTs its first year, then $1,800 per residential unit in the second year, increasing by $100 each year until it reaches $2,100 per unit in the fifth year. Those payments will increase from the sixth year through the end of the agreement commensurately with the city tax rate. The increase must be at least 1% per year, the total PILOT must be at least 10% of its annual gross revenue and can never be less than the total property taxes the last full year the land was subject to taxation.

Stockton University's observatory gets new telescope A better way to study the solar system altered Amna Haider’s future.

Scarborough said he expected the buildout phase for the project to last nine months to a year. He said it would then take six to seven months to erect the first residential building and each of the next five would be built in intervals of 45 to 65 days. Amenities and commercial-development projects would be completed sometime before the residential portion. If approved, construction on the project would get underway by the spring.

A public hearing and final vote on the proposed financial agreement are scheduled for the Dec. 19 council meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the city Municipal Court Complex.