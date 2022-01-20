Pleasantville City Council, BOE vote to have Police Department provide security for district

PLEASANTVILLE — The city's schools will be getting the heightened security for which parents and concerned residents have recently been asking.

That security will come in the form of two Class III officers from the Pleasantville Police Department.

City Council passed a resolution Wednesday authorizing the use of the officers in the school district by entering into an agreement with the Board of Education. The school board took a similar action Tuesday, voting to enter into an agreement with the city as part of its collective vote on district finance agenda items.

Pleasantville Public Schools will reimburse the city for the officers’ radios and uniforms, including their vests and body armor. The district also will pay for the gasoline for the officers’ car, which will in turn be provided by the city.

Police Chief James Williams told The Press of Atlantic City Thursday that the department was conducting background checks on two applicants for the new Class III officer positions. If they pass that, the applicants will then have to pass a medical evaluation and demonstrate firearm qualifications.