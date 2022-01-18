Pleasantville church tackles segregation at MLK ceremony

PLEASANTVILLE — Americans across the country spent Monday reflecting on the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. For parishioners and activists at Mount Zion Baptist Church who met virtually, the holiday was a time to discuss how to carry on King’s legacy and advance democracy in New Jersey and beyond.

The theme of the ceremony hosted by the church was “The Unfinished Work; Ending Segregation, Expanding Democracy.”

The Rev. Willie Francois III, the senior pastor at the church who moderated the event, said he wanted to gather leaders in civil rights activism to explore how to combat ongoing segregation and disenfranchisement in New Jersey and nationwide that limit opportunities for Black Americans.

“Thank you for turning aside these moments, this two hours, to share and think deeply, not just about the legacy of Doctor King, but also about how we continue to embody the legacy of so many freedom fighters who have made America a true, multiracial democracy,” Francois said at the beginning of Monday's ceremony. “We’ll also think strategically about what it will take to realize a new New Jersey.”