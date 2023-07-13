PLEASANTVILLE — Faced with broken windows, a local church is opening its doors.

Clergy and congregants from Mount Zion Baptist Church are responding to the vandalization of the building last month. Rather than looking to punish the teenager identified by police as a suspect in the case, the church is seeking to embrace forgiveness and address systemic roots of inequality.

Senior Pastor Willie Francois III said the vandalism had mildly shaken some in the congregation.

Nevertheless, Francois stressed that his church remained steadfast in its dedication to creating a welcoming atmosphere in the city.

“Obviously, there’s some residual anxiety about safety,” Francois said in an interview last week. “On the whole, we’re still radically committed to being the community-centered church that we’ve always been.”

Mount Zion Baptist officials have said their church had been vandalized twice over the course of 17 days last month.

In the first incident June 2, a vandal allegedly broke one church window with a rock; on the second incident June 19, a vandal allegedly broke five windows, including one stained-glass window, and two glass doors. In the latter case, church Administrator Maria Johnson Edwards has said she was in the building when the vandalism occurred and saw the suspect as he left the scene.

After the second incident, Mount Zion officials contacted police fearing the church was becoming a target for attack. A police spokesperson issued a statement June 21 saying a 15-year-old boy had been identified as a suspect and charged with criminal mischief. The matter was referred to family court, where juvenile matters are adjudicated. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in an email to The Press on Wednesday that the next hearing for the juvenile, who had been charged in relation to the June 19 incident, would be held July 20.

Francois said he was hopeful he and the church could meet with the suspect. He said he was eager to help address whatever challenges the suspect was facing in life and work to find a restorative solution. While mentioning he appreciated the work done by local law enforcement, Francois argued a punitive approach involving jail or incarceration could have damaging effects for a suspect, particularly if he is a child or teenager. He said he hoped to work with local authorities to try to ensure the suspect did not face jail.

“I don’t believe jails are the answer for most people,” Francois said. “We want to be a partner, and we want to avoid charges and incarceration when possible.”

Juvenile charged with breaking window at Pleasantville church PLEASANTVILLE — A boy was charged with criminal mischief for breaking a window at Mount Zion…

Francois said incidents such as vandalism were rooted in deeper, structural matters that afflict a city, such as poverty, inequality and mental health.

He said he wanted the church to serve as a vehicle to address those matters and make holistic, societal changes.

“We know that crime is not inherent to any person or any community,” Francois said. “Our commitment is to those particular issues we know is an antidote to crime.”

Francois said his congregation was in “100% agreement” in helping rather than punishing the suspect, and congregants reached by The Press echoed Francois’ calls for charity.

Ernestine Smith, a member of Mount Zion Baptist, said while initially surprised that anyone would want to hurt the church, it has traditionally been a center for community support. She said her experience in social work and counseling gave her insight on what drives young people to act out.

“I looked at it from that perspective,” Smith said. “We should be able to reach out and help him rather than being disciplinary. ... There’s something that this kid is crying for.”

Others in the community have lent their support to the church’s response. On June 26, Mount Zion hosted a news conference at which various religious leaders and public officials discussed the vandalism.

Mayor Judy Ward said Tuesday she was thankful for the congregation’s response, saying she believed it would help heal the city and move it forward. She said acts of vandalism were often a “cry for help” and that addressing crime constructively could help heal those affected in the city.

Pleasantville church vandalized for second time this month PLEASANTVILLE — A vandal broke five windows and two glass doors at Mount Zion Baptist Church…

“They’re more interested in getting help for the individual rather than punishing them,” Ward said. “That’s what churches are about, forgiveness.”

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, who also attended the news conference, said Tuesday she wanted to show her backing for the church, given its role as a major institution in the city. She also praised the church for responding with kindness toward the suspect.

“I was very impressed with them for that,” Fitzpatrick said. “It showed the strength and character of the church.”

Ftizpatrick said the incident had been particularly alarming to her because the second vandalism incident had occurred on Juneteenth, raising the prospects that it could be a hate crime or generate fear among Black residents and churchgoers.

Pleasantville police said in its news release the vandalism was not a “suspected targeted incident.” Francois said the incident did not seem to be motivated by racial or religious bigotry. Still, he noted that hate incidents against religious groups were becoming increasingly common and said there was a need for the community to show support for those under threat.

“We do stand in solidarity, and we continue to pray for those institutions (that are targeted in hate crimes), even though that is not what happened to us in this case,” Francois said.