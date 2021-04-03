 Skip to main content
Pleasantville church offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations
Pleasantville church offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

PLEASANTVILLE — Epiphany Lutheran Church on Saturday offered around 300 walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for city residents.

According to police Sgt. David Aristizabal, allowing walk-ins was a result of the supply exceeding the number of residents scheduled for appointments. The church received 1,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state, and also allowed walk-ins Wednesday and Thursday.

"Once we didn't get the amount of registrations that we anticipated," Aristizabal said, "we went to this format, and we've been hitting our numbers every day."

The Police Department announced walk-in availability on its Facebook page early Saturday, and the clinic ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-in availability will be determined on a day-by-day basis.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

