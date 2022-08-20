Pleasantville church hosts 10th annual Lebanese Festival

On Saturday in Pleasantville, the 10th Annual Lebanese Festival was held with food, dancing, hookahs, and games. Groups were enjoying dancing the Dabke.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On Saturday in Pleasantville, the 10th Annual Lebanese Festival was held with food, dancing, hookahs, and games. Pleasantville residents (l-r) Katherine Peralta, Tina Nammour, Margueyy Nammour, Renee Dababneh, and Selena Nammour.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On Saturday in Pleasantville, the 10th Annual Lebanese Festival was held with food, dancing, hookahs, and games. (l-r) Eshaq Nammour and George Nammour, both from Pleasantville, placing Lebanese flags and other decorations around the event.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On Saturday in Pleasantville, the 10th Annual Lebanese Festival was held with food, dancing, hookahs, and games. (center) Tim Yusef, 10, playing a game where you select capsules from a bin, hoping that are prizes written on a tiny scrap of paper on the inside.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On Saturday in Pleasantville, the 10th Annual Lebanese Festival was held with food, dancing, hookahs, and games. Fadi Kkaram of Linwood cooks up a delicious dish of Saj.
PLEASANTVILLE — A chance to experience traditional Middle Eastern culture, music, dance and a good time brought hundreds of people to the 10th Lebanese Festival this weekend at Our Lady Star of the East Church.
The festival not only benefits the church by raising funds, but also benefits the community by allowing people to learn more about Lebanese culture during this year's three day festival.
Sammy Nammour, the chairperson for Our Lady Star of the East, said the church is a Lebanese Maronite Christian church his family started 11 years ago. There aren't many Maronite Christian families in Pleasantville, but the church quickly became popular for many Lebanese Christians because it's the only one in the area.
"We really look forward to serving people from the community something different," said Nammour.
This would be Our Lady Star of the East's 11th year putting on the festival, if it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 bringing everything to a halt.
But the parishioners look forward to putting their "blood, sweat and tears," as Nammour said, into volunteering their time each year to share their culture with the community, while also fundraising for the church.
"We all work together to make it happen," said Tina Nammour, 21, another of the many Nammour family members who volunteer for and attend the Lebanese Festival annually.
Parishioners who helped out during the event included the owners of the Cedar Food Markets in Atlantic City and the surrounding area, the Sandwich Stop Deli and Grocery, and Kaminsky Bread Distributor.
Selena Nammour, 16, Tina and Sammy's cousin, said anybody who comes to the Lebanese Festival becomes part of their "one big family."
Selena said it's "the little things" that make Lebanese culture great.
"Lebanese culture is very welcoming, entertaining, family-oriented and enjoy everyone's company," she said.
"But the food is the best part. The food is the bomb," added Tina Nammour.
Happy parishioners waved in curious attendees who were interested in trying some of the traditional Lebanese dishes at the festival.
There were shish kebabs, chicken shawarma, stuffed grape leaves and manakish with za'atar, which is a Lebanese flatbread loaded with an oil-based seasoning that has sumac, sesame seeds and thyme.
"There's a lot of nice things to learn about the culture," Selena Nammour said.
Women could be seen wearing traditional Lebanese belly dancing hip scarves with tassels, since belly dancing originated in the Middle East. The scarves jingled around as festivalgoers lined up to perform the Lebanese dabke folk dance. A dabke dance team also is performing each festival day.
Some older people at the festival could be seen sitting in the shade smoking hookah, or nargile. Kids could be seen running around laughing, jumping around in the bounce house or playing the Lebanese pill game. By sticking their hand in a giant container filled with hundreds of little blue capsules, kids had the chance to win star-shaped sunglasses, toys, Apple products and other random prizes.
"It allows the community to step out and explore different cultures," Tina Nammour said.
