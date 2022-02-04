Pleasantville church holds Black History Month event with March on Washington organizer

PLEASANTVILLE — A local church kicked off Black History Month by hearing from an organizer of the 1963 March on Washington.
Mount Zion Baptist Church on Wednesday night hosted its first weekly “teach-in” for Black History Month 2022. Held virtually via Zoom, the event centered on a conversation between Mount Zion Senior Pastor Willie Francois III and Virgil Wood, a leader at the Beloved Community Initiative, an ordained Baptist minister and a 90-year-old civil rights activist.
“It is a delight to start this Black History Month with Black history,” Francois said. “Tonight we will not only talk Black history, but tonight we will actually be greeted by, we will be engaged by, we will learn from living Black history.”
Wood helped organize demonstrators from Virginia for the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, at which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I have a dream” speech. He also served on the national executive board of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was an SCLC leader in Massachusetts and Virginia. Later, he worked as dean of the African American Institute at Northeastern University and held various other prestigious, academic roles and positions in the church. He has also worked in organizations led by famed civil rights activist Leon Sullivan and served on advisory panels for the Johnson, Nixon and Carter administrations.
With Francois, Wood discussed how to apply the lessons learned from the Civil Rights Movement and other liberation movements of the 1950s and 1960s to combat racism and segregation today. He emphasized the need to build on that storied legacy and discussed how reinvigorating Black churches and other Black-led institutions would strengthen America.
“I want to suggest that 54 years since Martin (Luther King Jr.) left us, we have done little or nothing to authenticate Martin’s legacy,” Wood said. “We celebrate Martin in such trivial ways.”
Wood said that within the next seven years, he wants activists to work toward seven achievements comparable to those of the Civil Rights Movement, making significant advancements in the cause of freedom by 2029 — the centennial of King’s birth. He specifically asked for people to explore ways to combat mass incarceration in the United States and to make a resolute commitment to ensuring the health and safety of children around the world.
“I want to suggest that the genius of Martin Luther King was he followed Jesus all the way to the cross,” Wood said. “We must have done seven big things that rival what we did in the park in Washington.”
He asked that Black Christians follow the example of disciples. He also likened the importance of Black churches to that of Joseph, the son of Jacob who is sold into slavery in Egypt by his brothers and later shows those same brothers mercy and compassion in the Book of Genesis.
“I’m talking about the indispensable role that the Black church has in America today,” Wood said. “If it wakes up to it, it’s Joseph’s role.”
In attendance at the virtual event were several prominent figures from throughout the region, including state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. Francois noted that the event even had international reach, with one person tuning in from the Bahamas.
Francois appealed to lay and clergy in attendance to become more involved in politics to advance missions of justice. He encouraged them to follow the example of civil rights activists like Wood and make their religious communities agents of change.
“One thing I notice is that so many churches do social service, community service very well,” Francois said. “We do social service really well, but we don’t always understand how to actually do social justice.”
Wood also underscored the importance of interfaith cooperation in social justice movements. He recalled his own experiences and the experiences of other civil rights activists working with different religious leaders, including those who were Catholic, Jewish and Muslim, who were united in their commitment to struggling against injustice.
“It doesn’t matter what your faith is as long as it’s about love,” Wood said. “Our challenge is to acknowledge the predicament we’re all in.
“We have so much to learn from each other.”
