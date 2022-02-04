Pleasantville church holds Black History Month event with March on Washington organizer

With Francois, Wood discussed how to apply the lessons learned from the Civil Rights Movement and other liberation movements of the 1950s and 1960s to combat racism and segregation today. He emphasized the need to build on that storied legacy and discussed how reinvigorating Black churches and other Black-led institutions would strengthen America.

“I want to suggest that 54 years since Martin (Luther King Jr.) left us, we have done little or nothing to authenticate Martin’s legacy,” Wood said. “We celebrate Martin in such trivial ways.”

Wood said that within the next seven years, he wants activists to work toward seven achievements comparable to those of the Civil Rights Movement, making significant advancements in the cause of freedom by 2029 — the centennial of King’s birth. He specifically asked for people to explore ways to combat mass incarceration in the United States and to make a resolute commitment to ensuring the health and safety of children around the world.

“I want to suggest that the genius of Martin Luther King was he followed Jesus all the way to the cross,” Wood said. “We must have done seven big things that rival what we did in the park in Washington.”