Pleasantville church gives out more than $20,000 in gift cards

Support Local Journalism
A partnership between Mount Zion Baptist Church of Pleasantville and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality resulted in about $23,000 in gift cards being distributed to 228 families Saturday at the church on New Road.
Families receiving the gift cards had to fill out an online survey asking them what their local school does well and what is missing from their children’s school day.
— Vincent Jackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.