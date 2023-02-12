PLEASANTVILLE — Chef Andre Murphy has been driven by his faith to feed the community since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy is the founder of the nonprofit Healing for the Soul, which focuses on fighting food insecurity and has helped feed more than 15,000 South Jersey residents.

“We focus on creating innovative feeding opportunities, serving the less fortunate and unifying communities with our dish Murphy's chicken and potatoes,” he said. “A fundraiser for my church is what started it all. I started making chicken and potatoes, about 15 quarts a week where the proceeds benefited the church."

Murphy credits his daughter DeAndre with motivating him to share his cooking with the church, but he comes from a family of chefs, and said his mom, Patricia Johnson, taught him his signature chicken and potatoes recipe.

“I started making it early on for my kids just like my mom made it for me growing up. This recipe has been in my family for over 60 years,” he said with a big smile.

Since 2020, when he launched his first feeding tour due to the pandemic, he has been studying the eating habits of seniors, the homeless, low-income families and kids.

His next projects include a “Heat N Eat” initiative that will help elementary school-aged children bring home hot meals and an “F3 initiative,” which stands for "Freezer-Filled Friday."

The freezer program will provide residents in underserved areas access to food through a registration program.

Murphy is also collaborating with the state's PBS TV network on a documentary project.

For more info on Murphy, follow him on Instagram @healingforthesoulsj and on Facebook by searching “Healing for The Soul.” You also can email him at murphyscnp@gmail.com or call 609-338-2829.