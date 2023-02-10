PLEASANTVILLE — It is time for the city to get back in the ring.

Residents are celebrating the reopening of the boxing gym at the Pleasantville Recreation Center. Coaches and aspiring fighters of all ages are gathering at the newly christened Michael V. Hall Boxing Gym to train, spar and restore a sport with a storied legacy in the city to its former glory.

The city held a grand reopening ceremony for the ring Jan. 27. In a speech, Mayor Judy Ward called the boxing gym a pristine facility for the city.

“This has been a long time coming,” Ward said. “We were able to get funding to get this boxing ring, and it’s state of the art.”

Donald Tolley, 23, said Thursday he had boxed at the Rec Center when he was younger, having been introduced to the sport by his father. He said the gym presented a chance for him to return to the sport.

“I wanted to come back and train some more and hopefully one day I become a pro,” Tolley said.

Naseim Richardson, 21, of Galloway Township, said he has been boxing for about seven years. He said the sport was something into which he could channel his emotion and passion and improve upon himself in and out of the ring. He has ambitions of becoming a professional but for now is taking it one day at a time.

“I came across boxing, and you know it’s the perfect opportunity to take all that negative energy and turn it into a positive,” Richardson said. “I feel like boxing has helped me grow as a man.”

For some, boxing was something they had embraced recently. Jonathan Herrera, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, said he began watching boxing online at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided he wanted to throw his hat in the ring.

“This is really nice,” Herrera said of the gym. “I’m hoping more people come.”

Robert May, who also goes by "Coach K" and has lived in the city for about four years, was helping train young boxers mostly between the ages of 4 and 6 on Thursday. Employing the motto “BIA,” for bring it all, May said he wanted the gym to provide a holistic service to young people, tending to their social, academic and professional needs.

“We try to give back to the kids,” said May, 61. “The kids are a new beginning.”

He said his work as a trainer also serves as a salve for the difficulties he has encountered in his own life.

“When I came here, I just came out of a car accident and I needed to get back, because I was kind of depressed,” May said. “My dream is to get out of being depressed, and my way is boxing.”

The sport helped give renewed purpose to other coaches as well. Board of Education member Julio Sanchez Jr., a former professional boxer, helped train fighters at the gym Thursday. Citing his frustrations with school-board politics and his retirement from the Pleasantville Fire Department, Sanchez said he was looking for a way he could help the city.

“I was starting to feel insignificant, like I wasn’t contributing enough to our community,” Sanchez said. “It kind of gives me a purpose, to come down here and give back.”

Sanchez said he fought in about 100 amateur fights and four professional ones, and has won the National Police Athletic League tournament. He has also excelled in Junior Olympics competitions and other tournaments across several states.

He recalled how his father, Julio Sanchez Sr., was a trainer at the gym and his grandfather, City Councilman Lincoln Green, was a manager for some of the gym’s legendary boxers, including Kevin Watts and Marty Burton. They would bring a young Sanchez down to the gym, where he would learn to box.

“This is kind of nostalgic to me,” Sanchez said. “It’s kind of like déjà vu to come back here with them, except I’m on the flip side now.”

The youth program has won the approval of parents. Dimeisha Byrd. 36, said she hoped the ring could help teach her 4-year-old son social skills and discipline, as well as provide a secure place for him to play.

“This is something new for him, and he’s actually starting to like it more each day, I would say,” Byrd said. “It’s a safe environment for the children where’s there’s not much around for them to do, so I actually do like bringing him here every day.”

Byrd’s son, Saalih “Sonic” Toulson, 4, seems to have taken a fighter’s somber attitude to the sport.

“I don’t like playing,” Toulson said when asked what games he likes to play. “I like boxing.”

Takimah Toulson said the program was important to her son Ayyub Cottman, 6, who lost his father and grandfather to gun violence in 2016 and 2019, respectively. She said members of her family used to box and that the gym could provide him with important male role models.

“It was important to me for him to have solid men in his life,” Toulson said. “It’s mainly for the structure and the discipline, aside from the skills, of course.”

The task of setting a positive example is one the coaches embraced. Douglas Hoskins, 54, said he remembers how coaches advised him when he began boxing at the age of 12.

“For me personally, it means a whole lot, because somebody did it for me when I was young,” Hoskins said. “It’s about giving back, letting them know there’s a better way.”

Even with the renovations, history echoes throughout the gym. Over the decades, the rec center has been the place where ambitious local boxers forged themselves into all-time greats. These include Virgil Hill, a boxer from Smithville in Galloway who won five world championships as a light heavyweight and cruiserweight and later mounted 20 title defenses.

Some of the greatest of all time would make their way to the rec center, looking for a place to train before a bout in Atlantic City. Roberto Duran, George Foreman and Mike Tyson were among those who made their way to the gym in the suburbs of Atlantic City. Their photographs adorn the gym's wall of fame.

"Everybody who's somebody in boxing has been through here," Sanchez said.

Also practicing at the rec center was Kevin “Killer” Watts, a city native who won 15 of his first 17 professional fights and became a premier middleweight contender. Watts was at the reopening ceremony Jan. 27, along with local boxers Joseph “Smoke” Summers and Ricardo Dabney.

The legacy of the gym’s eponymous Hall, who died in 2014, looms large among the coaches and fighters on the site. Born in Washington, D.C., and moving to Atlantic City as a child, Hall spent 40 years living in Pleasantville constructing the city’s boxing program. While working at several gyms, Hall eventually centered his operations in the rec center.

Hall was a mentor to a young Ray McCline, recruiting him as an assistant trainer in the rec center and having him do upkeep in the facility and tend to the greats Hall oversaw. McCline recalled how Hall would counsel his assistants and fighters about boxing, as well as family and faith. He credited Hall with breathing life into his boxing career, which has taken McCline across the world and helped him realize his “wildest dreams.”

“Where I am today is because of the help he gave me and so many others,” said McCline, who founded the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. “My boxing world literally revolved around Mike.”

Hall guided Hill, Watts and a host of other fighters as they ascended to the pinnacle of boxing. Among the other boxers he trained included Pleasantville super-featherweight Ernest Bing, heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe, Wildwood heavyweight contender James Broad, super-bantamweight and super-featherweight champion Tracy Harris Patterson, heavyweight champion Ray Mercer and light-heavyweight and cruiserweight champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi.

There are still stories to be told for the next generation. Richardson said he hoped the gym could be a focal location where he could connect with and learn from other fighters and rejuvenate the sport.

“I just hope that the fact that it’s reopen, it just opens up new eyes and a lot more people can come in,” Richardson said. “I found an outlet, it’s working for me, and I know a lot of other people will benefit from it.”