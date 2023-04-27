PLEASANTVILLE — Masjid Baitul Nasr held its celebration of Eid al-Fitr last Friday. Hundreds of Muslim worshipers gathered at the park off Tilton Road and Langston Avenue to pray, eat and reflect on the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Imam Bilal Salaam delivered a sermon in the park during the morning for the event. He preached about the importance of the holiday and encouraged congregants to keep the meaning of Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan in their hearts through the year.

“It’s about loving and serving each other, that’s what this is about,” Salaam said. “And none of you will be a believer until you practice love.”

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month during which Muslims fast each day from dawn to nightfall. It begins when religious authorities make first sight of the crescent moon.

Families from the city and the surrounding area came to the park for the festivities, with Salaam estimating that over 300 people from various mosques and Islamic communities in the area would attend throughout the day. People took to the grill to cook for the holiday, serving chicken and beef hot dogs, along with ice cream and water ice. There was also face painting available, and children played in a pair of bounce castles in the park.

Marquel Bridgers, a 25-year-old city resident, said he appreciated the community that the holiday created and how it unified the Islamic community.

“Allah is the best of planners, you know he brings us together to celebrate him,” Bridgers said. "Eid Mubarak, it’s a beautiful occasion where all of Islam come together and celebrate one another and celebrate Allah.”

Bridgers said he was thankful there was space and a religious community in the city allowing Muslims to mark the holiday together. A family occasion for him, Bridgers brought his 1-year-old son Ashad to the event, whom he wanted to introduce to the faith.

“It’s beautiful that Pleasantville allows us to come out here, praise Allah,” Bridgers said. “It’s beautiful out here, so he (Ashad) has to experience it at an early age and get him accustomed to praising Allah.”

Salaam said after his sermon that the fast throughout Ramadan and breaking the fast on Eid al-Fitr was an important rite to Muslims throughout the world. He said the fast strengthens them spiritually and helps enhance their sense of empathy for those in need. During the festival, Salaam said he would knock on the doors of houses near the park and offer the neighboring households, believers and nonbelievers alike, food from the event.

“By us fasting, it makes us closer to God. We identify with the hungry person, we identify with the person that’s needy,” Salaam said. “So now, it brings it to full circle.”

Tauheedah Muniir came from her residence in Hammonton to the celebration Friday. She said the celebration of Eid al-Fitr was a religious obligation she was eager to uphold at a nearby place of worship with her fellow believers. Other locations she had considered were Atlantic City, Vineland and Philadelphia before deciding to attend the event in Pleasantville.

“It’s mandatory to make the Eid prayer,” Muniir said. “It’s an opportunity to interact with and/or meet new families.”

Kahdijah Spence, of Atlantic City, was meeting with Muniir at the event. She said she was glad to have endured the monthlong fast to reach this celebration, noting there were other festivities throughout the area.

“It’s the end of Ramadan, which is our blessed month,” Spence said. “This is when we all come together.”

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr is growing in the city and South Jersey, with public entities having come to observe the holiday. Pleasantville Public Schools were closed Friday in observance of Eid al-Fitr this year, something that was appreciated by several school officials and local Muslims. Several other South Jersey school districts, including Atlantic City, observed Eid al-Fitr this year as well.

Pleasantville Board of Education member Sharnell Morgan said she had long advocated for giving students and faculty the day off for Eid al-Fitr. She said after a school board meeting April 18 she was glad to have seen those efforts bear fruit.

“From 2015 to 2022, I’ve been fighting for our district to put Eid on the district calendar,” Morgan said.

Abdus Somad, a city resident originally from Guyana, said Ramadan was an important Islamic tradition and that Muslims who adhere to the Ramadan fast should revel in their accomplishment and piety.

“Ramadan is a month of fasting, so fasting is prescribed on us the same it was prescribed on the righteous people before us,” Somad said. “And at the end of the month of fasting, we do a celebration, because it’s like an achievement, you know, you did something and you’re happy about it. So you get to reach up to the birds and greet them. You’ve come to the road of success.”

To Apple Davis, of Egg Harbor Township, the celebration exemplified the meaning of the Islamic faith. She came with several family members to the event and said she was glad the students had a chance to leave school for the holiday.

“Islam is all about peace and love,” Davis said. “And we’re just happy. We break our fast together, we pray together, it’s all about peace, love and happiness.”

Bilal Abdul Aziz, a city resident and a friend of Davis, said the holiday demonstrated the joy to be found in Islam. He said Eid al-Fitr was also an opportunity to reunite with loved ones.

“Islam is more than just strict praying all day,” Aziz said. “So we’re out here with the women, the children, the men, we’re enjoying food, we’re enjoying playtime, we're talking about Islam and we also get a chance to see people that we haven’t seen all year long, so that’s all praise to God.”

Salaam said the lessons from Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr were not meant to be marked only on certain days. Rather, they were messages that Muslims were meant to carry with them for the whole year.

“The one big takeaway is that we want to constantly keep the spirit of Ramadan still alive,” Salaam said.

Jihad Halim came to the event with his 13-year-old son Jordan, a student at Pleasantville Middle School. He said he was grateful his son was given off so he did not have to miss school work to celebrate the holiday and said he was excited to see the Islamic community grow in the city.

“It was great, because I didn’t have to take him out of school, giving us the day, the opportunity to be together within the community,” Halim said. “And hopefully, God willing, we’ll have it next year as well and we’ll continue on with it, because this community is real big, the Muslim community here in Pleasantville and the Atlantic County area is real big, so we really appreciate it.”