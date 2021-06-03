Pleasantville car explosion injures 1

PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man was injured Wednesday in a vehicle explosion on West Adams Avenue, police said.
Officers responded to the 800 block of West Adams for a report of a vehicle crash but soon discovered it was actually a vehicle explosion, police said Thursday in a news release. Residents were advised to shelter in place. Sgt. Ryan VanSyckle and Officer Jean Antoine secured the area before the Pleasantville Fire Department and Atlantic City Bomb Squad arrived.
Support Local Journalism
The Bomb Squad determined the explosion may have been caused by an unsecured propane canister, police said.
Tyrone Jenkins, 55, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, police said.
— Ahmad Austin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.