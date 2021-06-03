 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville car explosion injures 1
0 comments
top story

Pleasantville car explosion injures 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man was injured Wednesday in a vehicle explosion on West Adams Avenue, police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of West Adams for a report of a vehicle crash but soon discovered it was actually a vehicle explosion, police said Thursday in a news release. Residents were advised to shelter in place. Sgt. Ryan VanSyckle and Officer Jean Antoine secured the area before the Pleasantville Fire Department and Atlantic City Bomb Squad arrived.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bomb Squad determined the explosion may have been caused by an unsecured propane canister, police said.

Tyrone Jenkins, 55, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, police said.

— Ahmad Austin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is there a snowy season on other planets?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News