PLEASANTVILLE – A period of uncertainty that has stretched over two years is coming to an end, although lingering concerns about transparency and internal disputes on the board remain.

The Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire Marilyn Martinez as the superintendent of Pleasantville Public Schools. The hiring of Martinez comes 20 months after the school board voted to suspend its last superintendent and is meant to stabilize a school district rocked by tumultuous turnover in leadership and attendant controversies in recent years. She is to succeed Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee, who was subject to a controversial suspension in October 2021; and acting Superintendent Karin Farkas, who has served as head of the district since that suspension.

Martinez, who currently serves as the chief schools officer for the Camden City School District, attended the meeting Tuesday and spoke after her appointment.

“It is my deepest honor and sincerest gratitude to have the privilege to lead as your next superintendent,” Martinez said. “I come with a heart and a passion that is about children and youth and families and what public-school systems are able to provide….”

The vote to hire Martinez was 7-0, with one Board member, Cassandra Clements, absent from the meeting. Due to members having conflicts of interest, such as having a family member employed by the district, the school board invoked the doctrine of necessity under state law allowing all present members of the school board to vote.

Board of Education President Doris Rowell said it was a “privilege and an honor” to hire Martinez and the other six board members in attendance also voiced their support for Martinez.

“We’re excited to work with you, we’re excited to see great things you’re going to do for the district,” Rowell said. “We’re in with the new and we got to be out with the old.”

Martinez has had an extended career as an administrator. Martinez served as the superintendent of Pennsauken Public Schools from October 2011 to September 2014, according to her LinkedIn page and the interim executive dean at Camden County College from 2017 to 2018. Before coming to Camden, Martinez worked as the interim superintendent at the Allentown School District in Pennsylvania, according to the local Lehigh Valley News - WFMZ-TV 69 News, from April 2021 to July 2021. Her LinkedIn page also lists Martinez as having served as an Adjunct principal supervisor trainer at New Leaders, which trains school leaders.

Martinez said she started her career at the Philadelphia School District. Her LinkedIn shows her beginning in the district in 1989 and said that she worked as a teacher, principal and several other administrative roles.

When she takes her role as superintendent, Martinez will lead a school district for a city where half of residents are Hispanic and over a quarter are immigrants to the United States. Martinez spoke about the importance of realizing the potential of all students in the district and spoke briefly about her heritage. After being asked by a resident in Spanish where she was from, Martinez replied in Spanish that she was from New Jersey and her parents were from northwestern Puerto Rico, before repeating her comments in English.

The remarks from the new superintendent followed a presentation from district Director of Curriculum & Instruction Darlyne De Haan. The presentation indicated that the school district had improved this year on reading and mathematics, according to internal measures of success.

“And I’m very, very excited that I get to join such a committed group of school leaders and administrators and staff that are genuinely committed to closing the achievement gap for all of our students,” Martinez said

School district officials said the superintendent search was overseen by the New Jersey School Boards Association and Michelle Kennedy, the field service representative for the association in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. The process involved a superintendent-search committee, which included Board members Alejandrina Alberto, Andrea Gray and Anny Melo. District officials said that other school board members were left off the search committee due to conflicts of interest, such as having a family member employed in the district.

Twenty-eight total candidates applied for the superintendent position. Of those, seven were deemed qualified and three candidates received a call back for a follow-up interview. There were two town halls held in March to solicit public input in the superintendent search.

Before the vote for the new superintendent, the school board publicly interviewed candidates to to replace Yadira Falcone as its ninth member, who resigned from the board in May. The resignation of Falcone followed allegations that she did not live in the school district, although she has denied those allegations and said her resignation was due to the hostile, adversarial atmosphere on the school board.

The hiring of Martinez caps a long, at times discordant process to change school leadership.

The Board of Education first voted to suspend Chestnut-Lee on Oct. 12, 2021. The tenure of Chestnut-Lee is not a significant aberration from the district’s past. The school district has gone through myriad superintendents over the last two decades, whose tenures are seldom longer than a couple years. In addition to the turnover in leadership, the district has also been disrupted by scandal, when in 2007, several then current and former members of the school board were arrested in a federal corruption probe. That same year, Pleasantville Public Schools was subject to the control of state monitors. The state monitors’ tenure lasted until fall 2021, ending just days before Chestnut-Lee’s suspension.

Priscilla Noel, a resident often outspoken at school board meetings, exhorted the board and new superintendent to end years of strife in the district.

“There is a current revolving door of superintendents that come through this district,” Noel said. ‘If you’re invested, if you’re interested in this district, you’re going to do what’s necessary to make it work.”

Martinez said she appreciated the community input at the lengthy meeting, which, including executive session, lasted over three hours.

“This evening has been very important to me, because I’ve gotten the opportunity to listen to the voice of the community,” Martinez said. “To the community at large, I stand ready to listen and to learn from you about your ideas and your concerns about how we together work to improve our district on behalf of all of our students.”