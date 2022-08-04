Pleasantville bonds to address sewer, street needs as it looks to future Main Street project

PLEASANTVILLE – The city is continuing to chart out a plan to finance much-need renovations to its sewer system and streets, while it looks ahead to future redevelopment projects.

City Council authorized officials to issue general-obligation bonds to raise around $1.66 million for road improvements with an $87,500 down payment Monday.

This action comes after City Council voted to authorize up to $4 million in bonds to make renovations to the city sewer system in May. Of that amount, $2.5 million has already been borrowed at an interest rate of 2.67%.

The council also awarded a $3 million contract to make road and sewer improvements on Decatur Avenue.

City Chief Financial Officer Barry Ludy said that the $1.66 million general-obligation bond and about $1.2 million of the money raised from the sewer bond will be used to finance that project.

City Council President Rick Cistrunk suggested that the resolution approving the $3 million in spending be pulled in light of conversations that the council would be having in executive session. City Solicitor Yolanda Melville said the executive sessions featured discussions about sewer repairs and possible litigation surrounding a rejected concession agreement that would have leased the city sewer system to a private equity company.

City Administrator Linda Peyton warned that if the council did not make the appropriation by Aug. 11, it risked losing a grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Mayor Judy Ward said that it would not make sense to delay the appropriation. She said that the repairs would be needed regardless of any complications that could arise from circumstances involving the sewer.

The $3 million contract was ultimately approved by a 6-0 with Cistrunk abstaining.

City Council voted in June to rescind its approval of a concession agreement that would lease the Pleasantville sewer system to Bernhard Capital Partners for 39 years.

Under the concession agreement, Bernhard Capital would have assumed control of the operation of the Pleasantville sewer system and collect rates from city homeowners for 39 years. In exchange, it would spend a nominal sum of about $78 million over the life of the agreement, both in direct payments to the city and in capital expenditures to make much-needed repairs to the city sewer system.

The deal ran into zealous opposition from residents and area activists. They argued that the deal was exploitative and would leave Pleasantville homeowners vulnerable to volatile rate hikes.

An attorney for Bernhard Capital and its concessionaire subsidiary said at an earlier June council meeting he would take any “appropriate action” on behalf of his clients to recoup what they have already spent in pursuing the deal.

While dealing with immediate needs, officials were also looking ahead to future development in Pleasantville. City Council adopted a resolution designating Keshav Real Estate Development LLC as the conditional redeveloper for a portion of Center City that runs along Main Street just off from its intersection at Washington Avenue. Officials from the related firm, Ideal Institute of Technology, said at the Monday council meeting that they were considering several different projects for the area, including a microbrewery and a cloud kitchen. There were also plans for small hotel and a hospitality-training facility that could help prepare people to help grow the workforce for Atlantic County’s important hospitality industry. The company has five properties under contract for purchase in the redevelopment area and officials said it planned to close those deals in September.

City officials and council members discussed finding a way to find the developers additional parking spaces so they could build a parking-intensive project such as a banquet hall. Peyton said that the city had “some creative ideas in mind” about the parking.

Dhiren Parikh of Keshav Developer LLC purchased the former Press of Atlantic City building at 1000 W Washington Ave. on Jan. 31. The city entered into a redevelopment agreement with the Ideal Institute of Technology to create a “career, employment and entrepreneurship hub” at the site.

Ward praised the company, saying that she had confidence in their redevelopment projects.

“That’s going to light up that Washington Avenue-Main Street (area) that we’ve been trying to redevelop for some time,” Ward said.

In other business, City Council adopted an ordinance to create licensing and fee requirements specific to marijuana microbusinesses, as defined by state law. Among other changes, it lowered the marijuana-microbusiness application fee to $500 from its standard fee of $10,000. The text of the ordinance said that City Council is trying to reduce the financial burden that approved microbusinesses might encounter. If a business expands so that it no longer qualifies as a microbusiness under the state definition, it will again be subject to the city’s regular marijuana regulations.