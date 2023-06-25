PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education was thrown into disarray Thursday as an argument over administrative positions led the board president to make an abrupt exit and force an informal adjournment.

The discord comes as a new superintendent is set to begin her tenure and has vowed to listen to community members who say they have grown frustrated with the school board and what they describe as its characteristic dysfunction.

The special meeting had been convened to consider staff transfers and terminations, as well as to entertain a motion to fire the school board solicitor. What generated controversy, however, was a matter not listed on the agenda that centered on the future of Assistant Superintendent Felicia Hyman-Medley.

School board officials said Hyman-Medley had not yet had her contract renewed by the district. Toward the end of the meeting, which had run for about three hours, Board of Education member Elysa Sanchez motioned to renew Hyman-Medley’s contract. Sanchez's motion received a second from her brother, board member Julio Sanchez.

Elysa and Julio Sanchez’s motion was made during a public comment period and went unrecognized. Board President Doris Rowell then motioned to end the meeting without motioning to close public comment. When she did not receive a second for her motion to adjourn, Rowell proceeded to leave the meeting room. Because only six members of the nine-member school board attended the meeting and one other member already had left, Rowell’s exit deprived the board of its quorum, ending the meeting without a formal adjournment.

Hyman-Medley declined comment after the meeting.

'To treat this way is disgusting'

Before her exit, Rowell indicated the decision not to vote on a renewal for Hyman-Medley came at the request of the incoming superintendent, Marilyn Martinez, who wanted to review information about new hires. Martinez, who was hired by the board this month and will begin her tenure in July, was not present at the special meeting Thursday.

“When we hired the new superintendent, she had asked us to, she wanted to look over some things,” Rowell said in response to a question of why Hyman-Medley had not been renewed. “I just want to respect the wishes of the new superintendent.”

The conflict over Hyman-Medley’s contract was ignited during the public comment session. Egg Harbor Township Board of Education member Juanita Hyman, the mother of Hyman-Medley, spoke during public comment and called on the Pleasantville school board to renew the assistant superintendent’s contract. She said her daughter had an extensive history at the district over two decades and had been a “faithful employee” and a “hard worker.” Noting that other administrators and staffers had their contracts extended, Hyman claimed her daughter was being singled out by the Pleasantville school board.

“To treat her this way is disgusting,” said Hyman, who is also a former member of the Pleasantville school board and a former Pleasantville school nurse. “She is the only one (not to be renewed). That tells me she’s being targeted, and I want to know why.”

Hyman-Medley was promoted to assistant superintendent in September. Her contract began Nov. 1 and runs through June 30, and she is being paid an annual salary of $169,500, prorated for time served in the position, according to school board records.

Hyman-Medley had previously had a long career in Pleasantville Public Schools that Juanita Hyman on Thursday said stretched back more than 20 years. She was previously a third-grade teacher at the Leeds Avenue School; a vice principal at both Pleasantville High School and Pleasantville Middle School; and a principal at the South Main Street School, according to a profile of her on the district website. She is an alumna of Holy Spirit High School and has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science, pre-law and African American studies from what is now Stockton University; and a master’s degree in educational leadership and supervision from the University of Phoenix. In 2020, Hyman-Medley earned a doctorate in education and organizational leadership from Stockton.

In 2018 when she was South Main Street principal, Hyman-Medley received a state proclamation of honor from then Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic at a school assembly. The proclamation cited Hyman-Medley’s founding of the “Rise Up” march, an anti-violence initiative in the city.

Hyman-Medley is not a stranger to contentious board meetings. A recording of a 2019 school board meeting posted on Facebook by Vibe 609 Radio indicated that a group of supporters gathered to protest a proposal to move Hyman-Medley from South Main Street.

Elysa and Julio Sanchez argued that Hyman-Medley has served admirably in her role as assistant superintendent and done as much as her colleagues who already have been extended for the next school year. They said the incoming superintendent was not in a position to evaluate the performance of Hyman-Medley during the last school year and that they should defer to the opinions of the current administration. At one point in their exchange with board members, Julio Sanchez said acting Superintendent Karin Farkas had recommended the school district renew the contract for Hyman-Medley. Farkas declined comment after the meeting.

“I’m just going to publicly say I as a board member believe it’s unfair to wait for a new superintendent to evaluate and improve a contract based on work that was done prior to her working in the district,” Julio Sanchez said.

After the meeting, Julio Sanchez said he was unaware of a recommendation from Martinez that the school board not renew Hyman-Medley. He and Juanita Hyman said they believed members of the school board were motivated by personal grudges to remove the assistant superintendent.

When confronted by that accusation during public comment by Juanita Hyman, Rowell denied she harbored any personal animosity toward Hyman-Medley and said the delay in the renewal was simply to accommodate the change in district leadership.

“We’re not ignoring her,” Rowell said of Hyman-Medley.

Other conflicts

The conflict over Hyman-Medley followed other contentious matters. Earlier in the meeting, the Board of Education voted against terminating its contract for attorney services with CGO Law P.C. Rowell, having expressed support for changing solicitors at a school board meeting earlier this month, numbered among those who voted in favor of the termination. Elysa and Julio Sanchez were among those who voted against terminating the contract.

At its June 13 meeting, the school board voted 3-1, with two members abstaining, meeting to solicit proposals for a new solicitor. Preliminary minutes of that meeting indicate the vote had failed, leading to the proposed termination appearing on the agenda Thursday.

No attorney from CGO Law, based in Sewell, Gloucester County, was present at the meeting Thursday. Filling in the solicitor role for the night was James Carroll, a former Pleasantville school board solicitor whom the school board retained this year to handle special assignments, Carroll, whose previous tenure as solicitor generated controversy on the board, said he was not interested in returning to the position but said it was important the school district did not hold a meeting without legal advice.

“Not that it’s legally required, but I have been at meetings where Pleasantville hasn’t had a solicitor, and nothing good ever comes of it,” Carroll said.

The vote on the solicitor was preceded by an executive session that lasted more than two hours that primarily dealt with Donaldson hearings, which concern terminations or non-renewals of staff; and human-resource matters.

Rowell left the meeting after Elysa Sanchez made another motion to renew Hyman-Medley.

“Please excuse me, but this is not the way this is supposed to go. I have to remove myself from this table,” Rowell said. “This is not how we should conduct ourselves at a board meeting, so I’m going to remove myself as of right now. I’m going to let you know, I am not abandoning my duties, but the way this is going, all I can tell you, it’s not proper….I’m done.”

After the meeting, Jean Hovey, the New Jersey Education Association consultant to Pleasantville, said the events of the night were “typical” of how the school board operates. Meetings ending abruptly without a formal adjournment have occurred several times this past year, including at the June 13 meeting.

Juanita Hyman contrasted the running of the Pleasantville school board with the neighboring Egg Harbor Township Board of Education, which held its final meeting of the year Tuesday.

“We’re far more professional (on the Egg Harbor Township school board), and we do things by policy and state law,” Hyman said after the meeting.

Pleasantville Public Schools had been subject to state monitors since 2007, the same year when several then current and former members of the Pleasantville school board were arrested in a federal corruption probe led by then U.S. Attorney Chris Christie. The monitors’ tenure ended in October 2021, just days before the school board took a controversial vote to suspend outgoing Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee. The school board has faced litigation from Chestnut-Lee, alleging she was retaliated against for calling attention to board misdoings.

Julio Sanchez called for state to reassert control over the Pleasantville school district. He said Trenton’s reluctance to do so was reflective of its lack of care for the Black and Hispanic students who comprise the large majority of the Pleasantville student body.

“If this was happening in Mainland (Regional High School), you don’t think the state would step in?” Sanchez said.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 11 at Pleasantville High School.