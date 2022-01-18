Pleasantville BOE holds special meeting for public comments after contentious reorg. meeting

Noel, the resident who had earlier criticized the early adjournment, joined in the calls to reinstate Chestnut-Lee, saying she was responsive to the needs of the district’s students. Noel also criticized the decision to have a police presence at the meeting, calling it a needless expenditure for the district. Page told The Press of Atlantic City just after the meeting that the cost was $95 an hour per officer, which he said was only a modest cost to help ensure the meeting was conducted in an orderly fashion.

Confusion ensued at the Jan. 5 meeting when Page had motioned to adjourn the meeting before the public comment section was held. Page ultimately left before any vote on his motion was held. With several other members having left prior to Page, the meeting was forced to adjourn prematurely due to lack of quorum. Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas apologized to residents in attendance, many of whom had been waiting for about two and a half hours for the public comment section to get underway. Board Member Julio Sanchez has stressed that a motion to reinstate Chestnut-Lee had been made and was ignored before Page made his motion to adjourn.