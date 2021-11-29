Pleasantville Board of Education to hold third meeting to appoint board solicitor

The Pleasantville Board of Education will hold its third meeting in three weeks Monday at 5:30 p.m. to appoint a new board solicitor.

The two law firms that have drawn the most attention from the board are Carroll Law Firm and Capehart Scatchard, Florio, Perrucci, Steinhardt & Cappelli, Tipton, Taylor LLC. The former firm is headed by Jim Carroll, who previously served as the board solicitor during a multi-year, controversial tenure. The latter firm includes former Board Solicitor Lester Taylor, whom the board voted to remove in October and whose termination became effective Nov. 21. A third candidate, Parker McCay, is also under consideration.

There is also a motion under consideration to appoint a new board labor relations specialist. The candidates for labor relations specialist listed on the agenda are identical to those listed for board solicitor.

The chosen solicitor will hold the seat for 60 days. The incoming school board determined by the November elections — which will include two new members — will vote to appoint another solicitor sometime after it is inaugurated in January.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}