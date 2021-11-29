Pleasantville Board of Education to hold third meeting to appoint board solicitor

The Pleasantville Board of Education will hold its third meeting in three weeks Monday at 5:30 p.m. to appoint a new board solicitor.
The two law firms that have drawn the most attention from the board are Carroll Law Firm and Capehart Scatchard, Florio, Perrucci, Steinhardt & Cappelli, Tipton, Taylor LLC. The former firm is headed by Jim Carroll, who previously served as the board solicitor during a multi-year, controversial tenure. The latter firm includes former Board Solicitor Lester Taylor, whom the board voted to remove in October and whose termination became effective Nov. 21. A third candidate, Parker McCay, is also under consideration.
There is also a motion under consideration to appoint a new board labor relations specialist. The candidates for labor relations specialist listed on the agenda are identical to those listed for board solicitor.
The chosen solicitor will hold the seat for 60 days. The incoming school board determined by the November elections — which will include two new members — will vote to appoint another solicitor sometime after it is inaugurated in January.
The board last scheduled a motion to appoint a new solicitor at a special meeting held Nov. 22. At the meeting, the board was split between a bloc that supported appointing Carroll to the vacant solicitor position and a bloc that did not. Board Member Jerome Page was absent from the meeting, leaving the board deadlocked between pro-Carroll and anti-Carroll members. After a series of 4-4 and 3-4 votes in which all solicitor candidates nominated failed to win majority support from board members present, the board adjourned and scheduled Monday night’s meeting.
Those opposing Carroll included Board President Julio Sanchez and Board Vice President Elysa Sanchez, as well as Board Members Richard Norris and Cassandra Clements. Those supporting Carroll included Board Members Alejandrina Alberto, Yadira Falcon, Anny Melo and Sharnell Morgan.
A motion to appoint a new board solicitor was first scheduled during a regular meeting held Nov. 16. The nine-member board eventually voted 7-0 to adjourn so they could have an opportunity to review the proposals of the solicitor candidates, because those proposals had not been forwarded to board members in advance. Page abstained from that vote and Falcon had not yet arrived at the meeting.
The interminable struggle to appoint a board solicitor began at a crucial board meeting Oct. 12. The board voted at that meeting to remove Taylor from his position as solicitor effective Nov. 21, and put Pleasantville Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave by a 5-2 vote. At the Nov. 22 meeting, the board unanimously voted to give Interim Superintendent Karin Farkas a $150 per day stipend.
The board also voted Oct. 12 to remove Julio Sanchez as president. Sanchez maintained that the vote was invalid under state law. Sanchez, who has kept his seat as president, later told The Press of Atlantic City that Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Robert Bumpus agreed the attempt to oust Sanchez had been illegitimate.
The Oct. 12 meeting was the first held after the New Jersey Department of Education allowed the school district to operate without the oversight of a state fiscal monitor for the first time in over a decade. At the Nov. 22 meeting, Sanchez noticeably mentioned that the present discord on the board began “the very day we lost our state monitor.”
