PLEASANTVILLE — The local Board of Education voted last week to appoint Patricia King to fill its open seat.

The appointment of King, a longtime resident, comes as the school district undergoes a significant change in leadership and seeks to move beyond past controversies.

King said before her appointment at the June 13 meeting that she had been a resident of the city for 47 years and is a “product of public schools.” She said her three daughters attended Pleasantville Public Schools and that she was a believer in the value of public education. King said she was an active parent, acting as a parent liaison for the Head Start program in the city.

“Education is key, is vital, is important,” King said. “It’s been critical, and I know it’s important for children to have a good education.”

Before its vote for King, the board held public interviews for the vacancy.

During her interview, King said she was interested in supporting pre-K programs and balancing the needs of taxpayers, students and the broader city population.

She added she was eager to learn about the inner dynamics of school-district governance.

“A school board is supposed to connect with the community and ensure that they are working actively … so our school system can be the best,” King said. “I’ve been an observer, but I want to know just what happens on the inside.”

Education commissioner preserves Absecon-Pleasantville school agreement An agreement between two Atlantic County school districts that has been at the center of a c…

The other candidate to interview was former Board of Education member Augustus Harmon, who lost his reelection bid in November. He noted his experience on the board, including what he said were his contributions toward building the current Pleasantville High School building. He said he wanted to continue to focus on making other facility improvements, address resident concerns about traffic safety at school drop-off points and improve attendance rates. Asked about his availability, Harmon said he had one of the best attendance records at school board meetings and individual committee meetings in 2022.

Later in the June 13 meeting, board President Doris Rowell chastised unnamed members for what she said were their poor attendance records.

Harmon, who turns 87 this month, is an Army veteran and became the first Black member of Pleasantville City Council in 1970, and also worked as an aid to late U.S. Rep. William Hughes. He has served on various public bodies over the past 53 years and was elected to the Pleasantville school board again in 2021 to fill an unexpired term. He is still the vice president of the Board of Education for the Atlantic County Special Services and Atlantic County Vocational school districts, which govern, among other schools, the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

The school board vote to choose King was 6-0, with two board members not present.

King is to replace Yadira Falcon, who resigned from the Board of Education in May. The resignation of Falcon followed allegations that she did not live in the school district, setting off a controversy about the board’s legitimacy that lingered for four months.

Falcon has maintained her claims of having lived in the city, denying allegations challenging her residency. She said her resignation was due to a hostile atmosphere that permeated board politics. In an earlier interview with The Press of Atlantic City, Falcon described the workings of the board as “a nonstop war between all of us.”

Residents have often expressed their discontent about discord at the board. They have also claimed the board is not being sufficiently transparent and is driven by internal, political considerations. King said she wanted to find ways to have the board regain public trust.

“I want to play an important role and perhaps join to change things so the community can have more confidence in the board,” King said. “When you do become a member of the board, you shouldn’t bring, I think, an ulterior motive or another purpose other than to serve.”

Pleasantville hires Camden school official as new superintendent PLEASANTVILLE — A period of uncertainty that has stretched over two years is coming to an en…

The appointment of King coincided with the hiring of Marilyn Martinez, the chief schools officer for the Camden City School District, as Pleasantville’s new superintendent. Martinez said she was eager to work with community members and center their ideas for helping students. She succeeds Karin Farkas, who had been serving as acting superintendent for about 20 months, and Natakie Chestnut-Lee, whose suspension in 2021 sparked a controversy over the politicization of the school board and whose contract expires at the end of this month. Chestnut-Lee has pursued legal action against the board for what she says is retaliation for inquiries into its alleged misdoings.

King did not vote on the appointment of Martinez and was not sworn in at the June 13 meeting. The meeting ended abruptly, without a formal adjournment, after Rowell suddenly motioned to solicit resumes for a new board solicitor. Although board officials indicated the motion carried at the meeting, preliminary minutes recorded the motion as having failed.

A special school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pleasantville High School.