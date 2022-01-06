Pleasantville Board of Education gets new president, but discord remains

PLEASANTVILLE — Newly appointed school board President Jerome Page vowed to reinstate proper parliamentary procedure and a sense of order after he was inaugurated at Wednesday's board reorganization meeting.
And then, order at the meeting gradually deteriorated.
Eventually, Page and other members of the board staged a walkout before the general public comment period began, drawing the ire of union representatives and residents, and leading the acting superintendent to issue a public apology.
“I know it’s upsetting, it’s upsetting for everyone,” acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said. “Apologies, sincere apologies, this is not what I envisioned to happen for tonight, or probably anyone, for what we had hoped.”
Page was put into office by a 5-3 vote, with one abstention. Julio and Elysa Sanchez, siblings who had been board president and vice president, respectively, heading into the reorganization meeting, voted against Page, as did board member Cassandra Clements. New board member Augustus Harmon abstained.
“It is my promise and my duty that I will represent all of you,” Page said after his appointment. “We have a lot of work to do for the district.”
A series of heated arguments about the positions of board solicitor, labor attorney and superintendent erupted as the hours wore on Wednesday night. By the time the board voted to enter executive session, several residents and parents were shouting in the hallway, and some board members were visibly distraught.
After executive session, Page motioned to adjourn the meeting before holding the scheduled section for public comment on general matters. Several board members, including Page, then left the meeting before the general public comment section began. Other board members had already left the meeting before Page’s motion to adjourn.
Not having enough members remaining for quorum, the meeting ended without the public comment period — something for which several residents and parents in attendance had been waiting almost 2½ hours. Farkas then issued her apology, and Julio Sanchez, who did not leave early, implored residents to call the state School Ethics Commission.
Tensions first began to rise when the board voted to appoint the Carroll Law Firm to fill the role of board solicitor. Several members of the board and some residents have criticized the firm’s namesake and owner, James Carroll, for not prioritizing the wellbeing of the district and for overburdening the district financially when he had previously been solicitor.
The vote for solicitor was preceded by a motion to reappoint the firm of Parker McCay, which had been providing legal services to the board heading into Wednesday. That motion failed.
The board also selected Carroll to fill the role of labor attorney for the district. A motion to fill the role of board attorney with the law firm of Florio, Perrucci, Steinhardt & Cappelli, Tipton, Taylor, LLC — a firm that had filled the role of board solicitor until October — was defeated.
The board has been in disarray since an Oct. 12 meeting that saw the body fire its solicitor and put Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave over an allegation that she had not been candid about why she left a previous job — an allegation Chestnut-Lee disputes. The board also voted Oct. 12 to oust Julio Sanchez from the presidency, although that action was later deemed invalid.
An investigation over the situation with Chestnut-Lee is planned but has yet to begin, according to public comments from members of the board Wednesday. Julio Sanchez said at the meeting that the delay is due to ongoing negotiations over pay with the special counsel the board has retained for the investigation.
The board entertained a motion to reinstate Chestnut-Lee at Wednesday’s meeting that ultimately failed.
In the months since its Oct. 12 meeting, the board has generally been divided into two voting blocs — one with members who supported the actions taken Oct. 12 and those who opposed them. The former bloc includes Page and Sharnell Morgan, while the latter includes the Sanchezes.
Upon realizing there would be no general public comment Wednesday, Pleasantville Education Association President Joe Manetta told The Press of Atlantic City he was irate that he did not receive the opportunity to publicly discuss important matters — namely how COVID-19 outbreaks and corresponding quarantine requirements were rapidly depleting teachers’ sick days. Manetta said Farkas was thwarting efforts to address the union’s sick day concerns and that Chestnut-Lee had previously been more open to finding a solution.
Farkas declined to comment on Manetta’s complaints.
Manetta said certain members of the board prioritized furthering their feud with Chestnut-Lee over what they could do for the district and its teachers.
“We stayed here all night to speak here on general matters, and now they’re trying to adjourn the board meeting so that nobody speaks, because the bottom line is they (the board) care about themselves,” Manetta said. “That’s chaos out there. We waited all night and can’t even speak.”
