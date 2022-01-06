Pleasantville Board of Education gets new president, but discord remains

1:16 Pleasantville teacher wins award for promotion of equity in education A Pleasantville teacher is leading the way on state efforts to make New Jersey education mor…

The board has been in disarray since an Oct. 12 meeting that saw the body fire its solicitor and put Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave over an allegation that she had not been candid about why she left a previous job — an allegation Chestnut-Lee disputes. The board also voted Oct. 12 to oust Julio Sanchez from the presidency, although that action was later deemed invalid.

An investigation over the situation with Chestnut-Lee is planned but has yet to begin, according to public comments from members of the board Wednesday. Julio Sanchez said at the meeting that the delay is due to ongoing negotiations over pay with the special counsel the board has retained for the investigation.

The board entertained a motion to reinstate Chestnut-Lee at Wednesday’s meeting that ultimately failed.

In the months since its Oct. 12 meeting, the board has generally been divided into two voting blocs — one with members who supported the actions taken Oct. 12 and those who opposed them. The former bloc includes Page and Sharnell Morgan, while the latter includes the Sanchezes.