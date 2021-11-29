Pleasantville Board of Education appoints new solicitor

The board also voted Oct. 12 to remove Julio Sanchez as president. Sanchez maintained the vote was invalid under state law. Sanchez, who has kept his seat as president, later told The Press that Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Robert Bumpus agreed that the attempt to oust Sanchez had been illegitimate.

The Oct. 12 meeting was the first held after the New Jersey Department of Education allowed the school district to operate without the oversight of a state fiscal monitor for the first time in over a decade. At the Nov. 22 meeting, Sanchez observed that the present discord on the board began “the very day we lost our state monitor.”

Joe Manetta, president of the Pleasantville Education Association, said during public comment that the disarray on the school board has impaired contract talks with teachers.

“What direction is this district going in?” Manetta asked. “Are we looking at the betterment of not only the students, who come first, but also the staff that teaches those students and are with those students every day?”

There were also concerns raised at the meeting about staff absences at Pleasantville schools and cyber bullying, with residents pleading for the board to refocus on its mission of educating Pleasantville children.

Julio Sanchez said the district would work to address those issues, noting that staffing shortages were being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

