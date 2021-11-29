Pleasantville Board of Education appoints new board solicitor

Phillip Norcross, the brother of Camden County Democratic powerbroker George E. Norcross III, is the managing shareholder and CEO at Parker McCay.

The two law firms that have drawn the most attention from the board prior to Monday were Carroll Law Firm and Capehart Scatchard, Florio, Perrucci, Steinhardt & Cappelli, Tipton, Taylor, LLC. The former firm is headed by Jim Carroll, who previously served as the board solicitor during a multi-year tenure that stoked controversy on the board and in the community. The latter firm includes former Board Solicitor Lester Taylor, whom the board voted to remove in October and whose termination became effective Nov. 21.

The board also appointed Parker McCay to fill the position of board labor relations specialist by the same 4-3 vote.

Norris, who lost his bid for reelection to the board in November, said he was concerned about the future of the school district. He told The Press of Atlantic City before the Monday meeting that he believed that the discord and disarray involved in appointing a new solicitor indicated that the board still needed reform.