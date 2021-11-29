Pleasantville Board of Education appoints new board solicitor

After its third meeting on the matter in three weeks, the Pleasantville school board finally has a board solicitor — at least until January.
The Pleasantville Board of Education selected the law firm Parker McCay to fill the role of board solicitor at a special board meeting Monday night. The selection followed two previous board meetings in which members traded barbs over their commitment to the school district and ultimately failed to appoint a solicitor.
The nine-member board voted 4-3 to appoint Parker McCay solicitor. Those voting in favor of Parker McCay were Board of Education President Julio Sanchez and Vice President Elysa Sanchez, as well as Board Members Richard Norriss and Jerome Page. Those voting against were Board Members Alejandrina Alberto, Yadira Falcon and Sharnell Morgan. Board Members Cassandra Clements and Anny Melo were absent from the meeting, the latter due to a death in the family.
Parker McCay will fill the solicitor position only until the next reorganization meeting in January. At that point the school board determined by the November elections, which will include two new members, will vote to appoint another solicitor.
“I want to first commend everyone who made the correct decision in the best interest of the district to come to an agreement on selecting a solicitor no matter how temporary this may be,” said Pleasantville resident Priscilla Noel during the public comment section. “It is a positive step.”
Phillip Norcross, the brother of Camden County Democratic powerbroker George E. Norcross III, is the managing shareholder and CEO at Parker McCay.
The two law firms that have drawn the most attention from the board prior to Monday were Carroll Law Firm and Capehart Scatchard, Florio, Perrucci, Steinhardt & Cappelli, Tipton, Taylor, LLC. The former firm is headed by Jim Carroll, who previously served as the board solicitor during a multi-year tenure that stoked controversy on the board and in the community. The latter firm includes former Board Solicitor Lester Taylor, whom the board voted to remove in October and whose termination became effective Nov. 21.
The board also appointed Parker McCay to fill the position of board labor relations specialist by the same 4-3 vote.
Norris, who lost his bid for reelection to the board in November, said he was concerned about the future of the school district. He told The Press of Atlantic City before the Monday meeting that he believed that the discord and disarray involved in appointing a new solicitor indicated that the board still needed reform.
Among his recommendations were that a referendum be held to create a board constituted by members appointed by government officials, rather than elected. He said that he was also open to having both the state and city government officials appoint members to this hypothetical board. He also said that the state should reappoint a fiscal monitor to watch over the district.
“As a city and a school board, we need help,” Norris said.
Norris also told The Press that he would support Parker McCay at the meeting Monday, because he was impressed by the firm’s previous work on educational law.
The board last scheduled a motion to appoint a new solicitor at a special meeting held on Nov. 22. At the meeting, the board was split between a bloc that supported appointing Carroll to the vacant solicitor position and a bloc that did not.
Page was absent from the meeting, leaving the board evenly divided between pro-Carroll and anti-Carroll members. After a series of 4-4 and 3-4 votes in which all solicitor candidates nominated failed to win majority support from board members present, the board adjourned and scheduled Monday night’s meeting.
Those opposing Carroll included Julio Sanchez, Elysa Sanchez, Clements, and Norris. Those supporting Carroll included Alberto, Falcon, Melo, and Morgan.
A motion to appoint a new board solicitor was first scheduled during a regular meeting held on Nov. 16. The board eventually voted 7-0 to adjourn so they could have an opportunity to review the proposals of the solicitor candidates because those proposals had not been forwarded to board members in advance. Page abstained from that vote and Falcon had not yet arrived at the meeting.
The struggle to appoint a board solicitor began at the board’s crucial Oct. 12 meeting. At that time, the board voted to remove Taylor from his position as solicitor effective Nov. 21, and put Pleasantville Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave by a 5-2 vote. At the Nov. 22 meeting, the board unanimously voted to give interim Superintendent Karin Farkas a $150 per day stipend.
The board also voted Oct. 12 to remove Julio Sanchez as president. Sanchez maintained that the vote was invalid under state law. Sanchez, who has kept his seat as president, later told The Press of Atlantic City that Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Robert Bumpus agreed that the attempt to oust Sanchez had been illegitimate.
The Oct. 12 meeting was the first held after the New Jersey Department of Education allowed the school district to operate without the oversight of a state fiscal monitor for the first time in over a decade. At the Nov. 22 meeting, Sanchez noticeably mentioned that the present discord on the board began “the very day we lost our state monitor.”
Joe Manetta, the president of the Pleasantville Education Association, said during the public comment section that the disarray on the school board has impaired contract talks with teachers.
“What direction is this district going in?” Manetta asked. “Are we looking at the betterment of not only the students, who come first, but also the staff that teaches those students and are with those students every day?”
There were also concerns raised at the meeting about staff absences at Pleasantville schools and cyber bullying, with residents pleading for the board to refocus on its mission of educating Pleasantville children.
Julio Sanchez said that the district would work to address those issues, noting that staffing shortages were being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
