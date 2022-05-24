Pleasantville awarded grant for mobile farmers market

PLEASANTVILLE — More city residents will likely have better access to food through a grant that will help create the municipality's first mobile farmers market.

The $20,000 Sustainable Jersey Grant will help enable the city to partner with Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, a nonprofit that helps promote healthy communities.

C.R.O.P.S. operates the city's downtown farmers on City Hall's parking lot, having done so for two years, city officials said in a news release Monday.

An independent committee examined the proposals, and Pleasantville was one of seven communities chosen to receive a grant of that value, officials said.

Pleasantville is 25th on New Jersey's "food desert" list of municipalities facing shortages of healthy foods and local supermarkets.

"The farmers market experience taught us that with a growing non-English-speaking population and the need for more nutritional education citywide, taking our market to the residents may be a better option," Mayor Judy Ward said in a statement.

Grants from Sustainable Jersey, which city officials describe as a network of municipalities and school districts partnering to help promote sustainability, help bring local markets to impoverished communities, supplying them with fresh fruit, vegetables and workshops to help residents implement a healthy lifestyle, officials said.

The city will embark on a volunteer-based public outreach campaign to advertise the mobile market, sharing flyers and managing social media accounts, as well as making cold calls to businesses and organizations, officials said.

“We are partnering with several agencies and organizations to improve the quality of life in the City of Pleasantville," Ward said. "We appreciate the time and resources that C.R.O.P.S. has brought to our community.”

Sustainable Jersey's grant programs are funded in part by the PSEG Foundation, which supports grant programs for sustainable, safe neighborhoods, as well as education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. The foundation has contributed $2.8 million toward Sustainable Jersey's grant programs for municipalities and schools, officials said.

