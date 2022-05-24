Pleasantville award grant for mobile farmers market

PLEASANTVILLE — More city residents will likely have better access to food through a grant that will help create the municipality's first mobile farmers market.

The Sustainable Jersey Grant, for $20,000, will help enable the city to partner with C.R.O.P.S., short for Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, a nonprofit that helps promote healthy communities.

The organization operates the city's downtown farmers inside City Hall's parking lot, having done so for two years, city officials said in a news release Tuesday.

An independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee examined the proposals, and Pleasantville was one of seven communities chosen to receive a grant at that value, officials said.

Pleasantville is 25th on New Jersey's food desert list, which list municipalities facing shortages of healthy foods and local supermarkets.

"The farmers market experience taught us that with a growing non-English-speaking population and the need for more nutritional education City wide, taking our market to the residents may be a better option," Mayor Judy Ward said in a statement.

Grants from Sustainable Jersey, which city officials describe as a network of municipalities, schools and school districts partnering to help promote state sustainability, help bring local markets to impoverished communities, supplying them with fresh fruit, vegetables and workshops to help implement a healthy lifestyle, officials said.

The city will embark on a volunteer-based public outreach campaign to advertise the mobile market, sharing flyers and managing social media accounts, as well as making cold calls to businesses and organizations, officials said.

“We are partnering with several agencies and organizations to improve the quality of life in the City of Pleasantville," Ward added. "We appreciate the time and resources that C.R.O.P.S. has brought to our community.”

Sustainable Jersey's grant programs are funded in part by the PSE&G Foundation, which supports grant programs for sustainable, safe neighborhoods, as well as STEM education. The Foundation has contributed $2.8 million towards Sustainable Jersey's grant programs for municipalities and schools, officials said.

"The PSEG Foundation is committed to helping build sustainable and thriving communities by empowering and investing in the people, environment and infrastructure of the communities we serve,” Calvin Ledford, PSEG director of Corporate Social Responsibility and president of the PSEG Foundation, said in a statement Tuesday. “Supporting Sustainable Jersey and local municipalities, schools, and school districts, as they build sustainability programs, puts resources where they’re needed to positively impact the environment and local communities, having a lasting impact on neighborhoods throughout New Jersey.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.