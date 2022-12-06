Pleasantville audit suggests preparing for less federal, state aid

PLEASANTVILLE — A recently published annual audit painted an optimistic picture of the city's finances but underscored the need to explore different streams of revenue in 2023.

Michael Cesaro discussed the city’s 2021 audit at the Nov. 21 City Council meeting. He described the trajectory of the city’s revenue streams and addressed concerns about the city's debt. Council adopted a resolution that same day acknowledging receipt of the audit and that each member of the governing body had reviewed it.

The presentation of the audit was measured and optimistic, but Cesaro cautioned the city could face certain challenges in the near future and officials should prepare themselves by getting a full understanding of its 2022 finances.

Cesaro said the city collects just over three-quarters of its revenue from local property taxes, with the second-largest source being state aid at 7% and the remainder consisting of private grants and fees. The state-aid revenue stream has recently been supplemented by liberal state budgets in recent years, which have included multiple programs to help local governments.

The city has also benefited, Cesaro noted, from federal pandemic relief funds, most recently those from the American Rescue Plan.

“In many cases, the city faces difficulty in bringing in revenue, and that’s one of the struggles that we have,” Cesaro said.

In its 2022 budget, the city expected $584,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to account for COVID-19 emergency revenue losses and additional money in ARP reserves from 2021 totaling about $471,000. There was also $475,000 in revenue from the Urban Enterprise Zone program run by the state Department of Community Affairs.

Cesaro warned that funds from federal aid programs were largely exhausted and that Trenton might be less generous to municipalities in future budgets. He added that annual surpluses, which the city budgeted at $1.1 million this year, had been decreasing recently.

“When we look to 2023, there’s going to be a lot of work,” Cesaro said.

Council President Ricky Cistrunk asked about the city's debt. The city's principal debt as listed in the audit was $8.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, with a net debt of $9.2 million. Of that amount, the city budgeted for and retired $1.39 million of the principal and $227,357 in interest in 2022. Cesaro noted that the total net debt was 1.156% of the city’s overall taxable value, comfortably short of the 3.5% that the state allows a municipality to incur. There is still room for the city to borrow another $18.7 million.

“The 1.156% is actually very good,” Cesaro said.

Principal sewer debt of $2.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, is excluded from the total debt figure because it is considered self liquidating. The sewer system generated $5.3 million in revenue in fees, rents, investment income and other sources of income in 2021, while its operating, maintenance and debt service costs totaled $4.055 million. These figures imply the sewer system yielded positive net revenue of $1.2 million. If a utility generates positive net revenue, it generally receives a self-liquidating designation and is not counted toward the total debt figure and does not weigh against a city’s ability to borrow under state law.

The city was budgeted in 2021 to pay $283,622 in principal and $84,000 in interest payments on the sewer debt.

Debt has been a concern for several council members who are concerned about the city’s ability to finance repairs to its sewer system, which city officials say are sorely needed. Council had authorized leasing the sewer system to private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners for $78 million over 39 years in direct payments and capital expenditures. A majority of council later rescinded that authorization amid pressure from residents and area activists who were opposed to privatization, as they were skeptical of the impact it could have on sewer rates.

Council authorized the issuance of a bond in May that raises up to $4 million for sewer-line repairs and obtained an interest rate of 2.67% on the initial $2.5 million. City officials have warned that future interest rates could rise significantly as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to rein in inflation.

Cesaro said his firm would work closely with city officials to provide council with more information about Pleasantville’s financial future by the end of December. He added they would collaborate to explore additional state aid opportunities.

“The key for us moving into 2023 is to try and turn around as quickly as possible the results of operation for 2022 and then sit down and meet with all of you and decide what is the best course of action for the city to take,” Cesaro said.