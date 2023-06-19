ATLANTIC CITY — A motorcyclist was killed when he was thrown from his bike while traveling eastbound on the White Horse Pike Sunday night.
Pearl Matthews, 61, of Pleasantville, struck a pole near mile marker 54 around 8:42 p.m., police said Monday in a news release.
Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses say Matthews's motorcycle left the roadway and did not strike other vehicles.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office was aiding in the investigation.
Police urge other witnesses to call their Accident Investigations Section at 609-437-5744. Anonymous tips can also be texted to tip411 (847411), starting messages with "ACPD."
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
