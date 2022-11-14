Pleasantville approves sewer rate hikes

PLEASANTVILLE — Sewer rates are rising in the city for the first time in over a decade, with the changes coming after an effort to lease the city’s sewer system was thwarted over the summer by popular opposition.

City Council adopted an ordinance Nov. 7 setting new sewer rates for properties both within and beyond city limits that are connected to the city’s sewer system. The new rates seek to generate enough revenue to fund what officials have described as much needed sewer repairs and make the cost of sewer maintenance more equitable.

The rate increases differ for different kinds of properties. Residential properties will pay $510 per year, which amounts to a 2% increase in their annual sewer bill. Commercial, mixed use and other nonresidential properties will generally see a higher, 10% increase from the current rate.

City Chief Financial Officer Barry Ludy said the new rate scheme was designed to alleviate the financial burden on residents, while still generating enough revenue to cover necessary maintenance work on the sewer system. City officials have criticized the condition of the city’s sewer system, with some arguing that failing to make repairs would have dire consequences and that new funds were desperately needed. A chief concern of residents during discussions of the future of the sewer system was volatile rate increases on residents. Levying steeper increases on commercial properties was a way to avoid that outcome.

“We were trying to keep the residentials low, and so someone else had to pick up the balance,” Ludy said.

Commercial properties are to pay $755 annually under the new rates, and industrial properties are to pay $1,375. Property owners of hotels, motel or other temporary residential living facilities are to pay $255 annually for each unit without a kitchen and $413 annually for each unit with a kitchen. The annual per-room rate for hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities will also be $255. Qualifying seniors will receive a discount, seeing their bill fixed at $450 per year.

The rate increases are the first since 2010. City officials have said prior city governments were reluctant to raise rates as people recovered from the 2008 recession. A large share of the revenue that was collected via sewer fees was diverted to offer residents tax relief rather than sewer maintenance.

There are properties in Absecon connected to the Pleasantville sewer system that will also affected by the rate increases. Like households within Pleasantville city limits, Absecon residents will see their new annual sewer bill set at $510. The equal rates are a departure from previous sewer policy, which had Absecon residents paying less for their sewer than their counterparts in Pleasantville.

Priscilla Noel, a Pleasantville resident, credited the new rate scheme for equalizing rates between the two cities. She said the discount disadvantaged Pleasantville and was a sign of systemic inequality. In a 2021 survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Absecon was around $69,000 and 9.2% of residents were living below the poverty line. In Pleasantville, the median income was around $42,000 and 21.5% of residents lived in poverty. Absecon’s population was 65.3% non-Hispanic white in the survey, while Pleasantville’s population was 50.3% Hispanic and 40.8% Black.

“When I brought that up, it was because I felt it was an economic injustice,” Noel said. “I thank everyone for rectifying that economic injustice.”

Concerns over injustice were at the center of discussions about a proposed concession of the Pleasantville sewer system.

The concession agreement would have had the city lease its sewer system to Bernhard Capital Partners for 39 years. Over the life of the agreement, Bernhard Capital would pay the city a nominal sum of $78 million, which would consist of annual installments of $100,000, $57.1 million in total capital expenditures on sewer repairs and a $15 million payment upfront. In turn, Bernhard would collect payments from the city’s property owners, with the size of those payments set by a rate-adjustment formula specified in the city’s memorandum of understanding with the private-equity company. Revenue collected by Bernhard exceeding the designated revenue target was to be placed in a rate-stabilization fund.

City Council authorized city officials to enter into the concession agreement in February and then rescinded that authorization in June. The intervening four months had seen council members inundated with complaints by residents opposing the concession, eroding its support among members of the governing body.

Supporters of the concession said the agreed-upon payment and capital expenditures would be critical to repairing the sewer and it would not be feasible for the city to do so by bond issuances alone. Council President Ricky Cistrunk, who had championed the concession agreement, abstained from the Nov. 7 vote on the new rates.

Opponents argued the concession would leave residents vulnerable to violent rate hikes, given what they said were the loose parameters of the rate-adjustment formula. The deal, they argued, had the potential to exploit the city and its poorer residents. They further maintained that a public utility, such as the sewer, should remain under public control, so there would be more democratic input as the city decides how to go about sewer repairs.

The concession was rescinded in June by a 4-3 vote. Mayor Judy Ward joined the council majority in opposing the concession. She said the city likely would have to raise rates on its own to finance sewer repairs if the agreement was rescinded, but said it would be good to have the sewer system remain under local control.

The rate increases will help service new debt incurred to make sewer repairs. Council voted in May to issue up to $4 million in bonds to finance work on the city sewer system at several locations in particular need of repair in anticipation of the concession being rescinded. The city obtained a 2.67% interest rate on the initial $2.5 million in debt — although future interest rates could rise significantly as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

The new sewer rates are set to take effect Dec. 1.