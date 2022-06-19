Pleasantville, Absecon planning ATV and dirt bike crack down

Authorities in Pleasantville and Absecon are set to try to crack down on ATVs.

The two towns are working to pass legislation to help combat illegal ATV and dirt-bike riding on residential streets.

Each town has seen an increased number of people operating ATVs and dirt bikes where they're not supposed to in recent months, their respective chiefs have said.

Pleasantville introduced an ordinance June 6 that would allow police to seize all-terrain vehicles or dirt bikes driven on public streets or highways. The city's current policy permits police to impound ATVs and dirt bikes ridden illegally, but people can return to recover them when producing the proper documentation and paying the proper fines. The new ordinance would have the vehicles impounded and forfeited, leaving them irretrievable for the original owner.

“As you know, we’ve had the dirt bike problem and the ATVs on the roadways. This right here will kind of help us,” said Pleasantville Police Chief James Williams at the City Council meeting at which the ordinance was introduced. “Under this right here, that they’re putting before you know, if we get one of these dirt bikes and we can show that whoever’s operating it is a threat to the community through our investigation, when we get them, we will impound them (the vehicles) and seize them. They won’t get them back.”

On Thursday, Absecon City Council introduced a similar ordinance, which is expected to heard again July 7 for adoption.

Those riding the vehicles illegally in Absecon wouldn't be the only ones affected by the new rule. Fines would be issued to city gas stations supplying gasoline to any vehicles prohibited from being on public roadways that drive up to the pumps. ATVs and dirt bikes arriving at gas pumps on trailers pulled by another automobile would be excluded from being fined.

Anyone violating the rule would receive a fine between $500 and $1,000 for a first offense and $1,000 and $2,500 for subsequent offenses, according to the ordinance.

Speaking at Absecon City Council's meeting Thursday, Police Chief JR Laughlin said ATVs and dirt bikes being ridden on streets and highways has become a problem, not just locally, but in major cities. He said the ordinance allowing the police more authority is essential in protecting public safety.

"What this does is it gives us a little bit more power to conduct our investigations with those things," Laughlin said. "We would be ultimately seizing those vehicles and trying to stop them from being on the roadway."

The use of ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets has been behind a number of traffic accidents in Pleasantville .A 32-year-old ATV driver from Atlantic City was arrested May 2 after allegedly fleeing police and crashing into a police patrol car in Pleasantville. The rider had allegedly been seen by police passing about 20 cars stuck in a traffic jam by driving his yellow Suzuki ATV along a road’s shoulder.

In 2018, a 23-year-old ATV rider was killed and his 19-year-old passenger injured in in a three-vehicle crash. The rider and passenger, Bruce Banks and Devon Banks, respectively, collided with a Nissan Quest minivan on New Road between Washington Avenue and the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, and the Quest then hit a Cadillac XT.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward previously told The Press of Atlantic City that she regularly receives calls from concerned residents disturbed by the traffic and noise that they say the ATVs create. She said that finding a solution to the problem has been a topic of discussion among other mayors and that the city had been working with the state Attorney General’s Office to find a way forward.

Without implementing new rules, police are somewhat limited in what they can do, Laughlin explained.

"We can't chase them because ultimately, it makes the officer responsible if they were have a crash or cause an accident," he said.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in January that designates ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations. These vehicles, when forfeited to a municipality, “shall be destroyed” per the new state statute.

State entities are also finding them to be problematic.

The Division of Fish & Wildlife at the state Department of Environmental Protection announced May 10 that it was closing six sections across five Wildlife Management Areas. It said that the use of off-road-vehicles (as well as swimming) in the area were “creating an unsafe environment.” The sections closed include one in Menantico Ponds in Millville and two in Greenwood Forrest in Ocean County. The closures went into effect May 25 and are set to last through Sept. 5.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher Doyle Follow Christopher Doyle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today