 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Playland's open observation area for view of reconstruction
0 comments

Playland's open observation area for view of reconstruction

{{featured_button_text}}
032821_nws_playland

Part of Playland’s Castaway Cove remains walled off after the Jan. 30 fire. Visitors made their way to the park through a side entrance.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

OCEAN CITY — Boardwalk visitors can now watch the gradual progress of Playland's Castaway Cove's rebuilding efforts.

The park recently completed work on an observation area, giving members of the public a direct view of the reconstruction area after a Jan. 31 destroyed the building housing an arcade, office space and the power supply for a number of rides.

Playland's is still open weekends through a side entrance.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris meets virtually with Mexican President

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News