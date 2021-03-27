 Skip to main content
Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City to reopen Saturday following 4-alarm fire
Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City to reopen Saturday following 4-alarm fire

020621_gal_castaway

Fire investigators comb through the wreckage of the fire at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City on Friday. The amusement park’s building on the Boardwalk caught fire Jan. 30.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

OCEAN CITY — Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Boardwalk is set to reopen Saturday, two months after a four-alarm fire destroyed the entrance to the property.

The park will use a side entrance while a temporary deck is built in place of the structure that caught fire.

In February, law enforcement agencies determined the four-alarm fire Jan. 30 at Castaway Cove was accidental. The blaze destroyed the building that housed an arcade and offices for the amusement park, a juice bar and the adjacent Dairy Queen and Hamburger Construction Company.

