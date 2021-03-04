Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City to reopen later this month following 4-alarm fire

Fire investigators comb through the wreckage of the fire at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City on Friday. The amusement park’s building on the Boardwalk caught fire Jan. 30.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
OCEAN CITY — Playland's Castaway Cove on the Boardwalk is set to reopen to the public March 27, two months after a four-alarm fire destroyed the entrance to the property.
The company posted the opening day on its website.
In February, law enforcement agencies determined that a four-alarm fire Jan. 30 at Castaway Cove was accidental.
The blaze destroyed the building that housed an arcade and offices for the amusement park, a juice bar, and the adjacent Dairy Queen and Hamburger Construction Company businesses.
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, mulitiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
The fire at Playland’s Castaway Cove began about 7:40 a.m. and was declared under control by late morning, Ocean City officials said.
Firefighters battle a blaze Saturday morning at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The fire damaged a building containing an arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.
A firefighter hauls supplies to the scene of the blaze at Playland’s Castaway Cove.
Firefighters battle a blaze Saturday morning at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The fire damaged a building containing an arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.
Firefighters work the scene Saturday. Crews came from surrounding towns to assist.
On Jan. 30 2021, in Ocean City, multiple fire companies and police departments responded to a fire at Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday morning.
