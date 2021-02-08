Playland's Castaway Cove fire determined to be accidental

OCEAN CITY — Multiple law enforcement agencies have determined that a four-alarm fire on Jan. 30, at Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Boardwalk was accidental, officials said Monday.

Preliminary findings were that the fire started in an undetermined electrical source near the front of the building, said Doug Bergen, the city spokesman.

The blaze destroyed the building that housed an arcade and offices for the amusement park, a juice bar, and the adjacent Dairy Queen and Hamburger Construction Company businesses, Bergen said.

The investigators were able to use a pattern of fire alarms, eyewitness accounts, photos and videos, a detailed excavation of the site and examination of forensic evidence to determine the cause and area of origin for the fire and conclusively rule out other possible causes, Bergen said.

The structure was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, and nobody was injured in fighting the fire, Bergen said.

A national response team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led the investigation with assistance from the Ocean City Fire Department Investigation Unit, Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bergen said.