Playland Castaway Cove owners to present plan to rebuild arcade destroyed in fire

OCEAN CITY – A new Boardwalk store could look very similar to a former store, under plans submitted to Ocean City for the replacement of an arcade destroyed by fire last winter.

The Ocean City Planning Board has an application from Playland’s Castaway Cove on the agenda for its Dec. 8 meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the Howard Stainton Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.

Fire gutted the former arcade and office building Jan. 30 in the largest Boardwalk fire the city has seen in years.

No one was hurt in the Saturday morning blaze, from which thick, black smoke could be seen for miles, billowing out over the beach and ocean.

Soon after, investigators ruled the blaze to be accidental, caused by an electrical issue.

According to Playland Vice President Brian Hartley, more details of the cause may never be found. The fire destroyed much of the interior, and smoke obscured the details of recovered video from security cameras.

The amusement park reopened in time for the summer, but the building could not be completed. According to Hartley, the pilings for a new building are in place, and a concrete floor has been built, but more work will have to wait for approvals.