Plans to consider, but no quorum on Atlantic City Planning Board again

ATLANTIC CITY — The city is working to bring new development and jobs here, but its Planning Board seems to be dropping the ball.

For the second month in a row, there was no quorum for its meeting over Zoom.

It has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 21.

"This meeting should take 10 to 15 minutes at most," said Board attorney Joel Fleishman, as staff and eventually four board members waited for others to join. "When we met in person we seemed to be able to get a quorum easier."

They needed five board members for a quorum of the nine member board, but never got there.

"Maybe we need more of an incentive ... coffee and donuts, whatever," joked board Vice Chair Brian Ireland.

"This is tough on the applicant," Fleishman said of attorney Jack Plackter, there to represent Ørsted North America, which is building two offshore wind farms off the Atlantic City coast.

Ørsted has gotten Planning Board approval for Phase 2 of its operations and maintenance facility on the water at the end of New Jersey and Delaware avenues in the Bungalow Park section, and just needs the board to vote to memorialize a resolution of that approval.

Plackter said it may be time to go back to in-person meetings, as Zoom meetings may be easier to overlook, especially when there are only memorializing resolutions on the agenda.

"It doesn't affect our project," he said of the operations and maintenance facility construction. The company is still working on Phase 1 construction of bulkheads and marine improvements, he said.

Phase 2 is upland construction, he said.

The facility will be where technicians will hop on boats to take them out to construct and maintain the farms. It is expected to generate about 70 vehicle trips per day as workers on 12-hour shifts arrive before 6 a.m. and leave after 6 p.m.

"It's not the worst thing in the world," Plackter said. "We realize the boards in Atlantic City the Zoning and Planning Boards frequently don't have quorums."

Chairwoman Keturah Jackson, Ireland and board member Anthony Vraim decided to reschedule the meeting for Nov. 21, which is the earliest it can be rescheduled, given legal requirements for 10-days' notice to the public.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., also a board member, attended, and left for a time to call Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, also a member. Small hoped Shabazz could take 15 minutes from a prior commitment to join, but Shabazz was participating in a panel discussion and was unable to do so.

Shabazz, Chief of Police James Sarkos and business owner Evan Sanchez had notified the group they could not be there, as had members Mea Solomon.

John Carr did not respond to a voicemail message asking if he was able to attend, and a new member Keith Mills didn't know about the meeting, Board Secretary Lisa D'Alessandro said.

Since he was not a member at the last meeting where action was taken, Mills would not have been able to vote on the memorializing resolutions and minutes, she said.

After the meeting Small said he understands people have previous commitments and can't make every meeting.

"A few members had conflicts, those conflicts were known beforehand, and we weren't able to have a quorum," Small said. "It's not the end, the meeting was just pushed back."

He said he does not believe any members need to be replaced for lack of participation, even though some had not responded to emails from the secretary of the Planning Board.