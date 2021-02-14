Plans move forward for Egg Harbor City pedestrian connection

EGG HARBOR CITY – Those seeking a more environmentally friendly route to Egg Harbor City’s summer attraction are likely to be pleased with the report that Michael Troncone provided at the City Council meeting Thursday.

Troncone, representing the firm of Consulting and Municipal Engineers, reported on the project his firm was hired to design, the Cedar Creek Egg Harbor Lake Pedestrian Connection.

“The bike lanes will run along Philadelphia Avenue, County Route 563, about 2 miles from Diesterweg Street to the Egg Harbor City Lake Campground,” Troncone said.

“It will provide access to the campground as well as Cedar Creek High School from the core of the city.”

“The game plan is to mill and pave the length and width of the bike lanes where necessary. It may also need to be widened in some places. It is expected to be coordinated with the county’s plan to resurface the interior of the roadway.”

Troncone said he did not anticipate any road closures during the construction.

The $825,000 project is being funded by the Federal Grant 2016 Transportation Alternative Program and administered by the New Jersey Department of Transportation Local Aid Program.