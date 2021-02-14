Plans move forward for Egg Harbor City pedestrian connection

EGG HARBOR CITY – Those seeking a more environmentally friendly route to Egg Harbor City’s summer attraction are likely to be pleased with the report that Michael Troncone provided at the City Council meeting Thursday.
Troncone, representing the firm of Consulting and Municipal Engineers, reported on the project his firm was hired to design, the Cedar Creek Egg Harbor Lake Pedestrian Connection.
“The bike lanes will run along Philadelphia Avenue, County Route 563, about 2 miles from Diesterweg Street to the Egg Harbor City Lake Campground,” Troncone said.
“It will provide access to the campground as well as Cedar Creek High School from the core of the city.”
“The game plan is to mill and pave the length and width of the bike lanes where necessary. It may also need to be widened in some places. It is expected to be coordinated with the county’s plan to resurface the interior of the roadway.”
Troncone said he did not anticipate any road closures during the construction.
The $825,000 project is being funded by the Federal Grant 2016 Transportation Alternative Program and administered by the New Jersey Department of Transportation Local Aid Program.
“The state program will assume all of the soft costs including engineering services, leaving no cost of the project to the city,” Troncone said.
According to Troncone, the project will include dedicated bike lanes on both sides of the roadway.
“The preliminary engineering is now complete, and we are prepared to move into the final design stage,” he said. “This will include the preparation of bid documents and the obtaining of permits and approvals from the New Jersey Pinelands Commission and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
“Once those approvals are given, we can seek authorization from the New Jersey Department of Transportation to seek bidders for the project. We expect construction to begin in the summer of 2022.”
Troncone said he expects to report back to council with an update in about three to four months.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Winter weather advisories are in effect for all of Southeastern New Jersey
Winter weather advisories are in effect for Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ocean County through 1 p.m. Sunday.
The advisory highlights the potential for hazardous traveling due to icy roadways. Check NJ 5-1-1's website for travel conditions.
Why freezing rain, sleet and rain instead of snow?
A low pressure system ride along a stationary front that's draped from the Gulf of Mexico to North Carolina. Then, it will turn to the northeast and move near the Cape Cod coast.
That's pretty typical for a nor'easter and in storms past, there was snow, rain and just a little sleet.
At the surface, temperatures will be below freezing inland and near freezing at the shore during the afternoon.
However, it will be what's happening above the surface, about 5,000 feet aloft, that dictates what this storm will bring.
A warm slot of air will exist here, with temperatures above freezing. That will turn what would be a snow storm into a wintry mix mess.
How does sleet, freezing rain, snow, rain form? Here's a guide
Whether it's fluffy snow, a slop of sleet, icy freezing rain or just plain rain, temperatures on the precipitation's journey from the cloud means everything.
Most precipitation starts as snow as it leaves the clouds, save for drizzle and some rain showers on rare occasions.
If temperatures are below 32 degrees on the whole journey from the cloud, it will be all snow.
Again there are exceptions, snow can fall into the mid-40s if the layer above freezing is right near the surface, not giving the snow enough time to melt.
If there is a warm layer of air above 32 degrees, snow will melt.
If the warm layer is deep enough and temperatures on the ground (actually "skin temperatures" air temperatures are usually recorded 6 feet above the surface), then the rain freezes on contact, creating freezing rain.
If the warm layer is shallow, the snow won't fully melt. Rather, it will partially melt, only to freeze up again when temperatures fall below 32. This is sleet, partially melted snow.
Sleet can exist with temperatures above 32, though it will be more and more watery as it gets warmer.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Freezing rain or sleet develops during the early afternoon. Turns to freezing rain inland and rain at the shore overnight.
Rain showers, with some icing well inland.
Mostly cloudy
Brief wintry mix to rain. Windy.
Mostly cloudy
Watching for another storm
Very windy and likely dry.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
When does the storm start and stop?
Spotty mixed freezing rain, rain and sleet showers were present Saturday morning. However, the steadier precipitation will move north to the Atlantic City Expressway by 12:15 p.m. Ocean County will have precipitation by 2 p.m.
The steady precipitation will end between 7 and 10 p.m. from south to north. However, spotty mixed showers will be around until 7 a.m. Sunday.
What to expect: Cape May County and the Atlantic County shore.
Expect a brief period of sleet. However, with temperatures above 32 in these locations, this should flip over to plain rain by 3 p.m. Plain rain will then take the region through the event, with very localized icy areas.
What to expect during the winter system everywhere else
After looking at new information Saturday morning, I do expect more freezing rain and less sleet. Also, more rain is expected along the shore and in Cape May County and the Atlantic County shore.
Expect a mix of sleet (mostly toward the New Jersey Turnpike) and freezing rain (mostly toward the bays) to start the event. This will continue throughout the day, with icy roadways and accumulating sleet likely.
By 6 p.m., sleet should turn to freezing rain everywhere in this region. Icing will then continue overnight as temperatures slowly rise toward freezing.
When the steady precipitation ends by 10 p.m., any showers afterward would be in the form of freezing rain. Therefore, it will be dangerously icy into the night. Temperatures don't rise safely above freezing until late morning Sunday. So, even if there will be no precipitation Sunday morning, lingering slick spots will exist.
Here are the expected sleet and freezing rain totals
Cumberland, most mainland Atlantic and southern Ocean County, west of the Parkway, should be mostly freezing rain. Therefore, expect 0.10 to 0.20 of hazardous freezing rain, along with a coating of sleet.
For Ocean County east of the Parkway, expect more sleet in this system. Therefore, up to an inch of sleet will be likely along with up to 0.10 inch of ice.
For the Atlantic County shore, Atlantic County mainland towns like Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point, as well as Cape May County, expect plain rain for this event. However, there still will be localized icy areas.
A note about sleet and freezing rain accumulations...
Sleet holds two and a half to three times as much liquid as snow, meaning it's that much heavier to shovel.
So, one to two inches of sleet equates to pushing or shoveling upwards of three to six inches of snow, similar to what most received in Thursday's storm.
Sleet will also accumulate on untreated roads and all surfaces immediately. This is true if temperatures are above freezing. Do not expect this to melt away easily.
In regards to freezing rain, how much ice develops on trees, roads and sidewalks are highly dependent upon the temperature of the surface its falling on. While the air temperatures, measured about six feet above the surface, is 34 degrees, if a road is 30 degrees, rain will freeze on contact, leading to freezing rain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.