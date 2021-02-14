 Skip to main content
Plans move forward for Egg Harbor City pedestrian connection
Plans move forward for Egg Harbor City pedestrian connection

EGG HARBOR CITY – Those seeking a more environmentally friendly route to Egg Harbor City’s summer attraction are likely to be pleased with the report that Michael Troncone provided at the City Council meeting Thursday.

Troncone, representing the firm of Consulting and Municipal Engineers, reported on the project his firm was hired to design, the Cedar Creek Egg Harbor Lake Pedestrian Connection.

“The bike lanes will run along Philadelphia Avenue, County Route 563, about 2 miles from Diesterweg Street to the Egg Harbor City Lake Campground,” Troncone said.

“It will provide access to the campground as well as Cedar Creek High School from the core of the city.”

“The game plan is to mill and pave the length and width of the bike lanes where necessary. It may also need to be widened in some places. It is expected to be coordinated with the county’s plan to resurface the interior of the roadway.”

Troncone said he did not anticipate any road closures during the construction.

The $825,000 project is being funded by the Federal Grant 2016 Transportation Alternative Program and administered by the New Jersey Department of Transportation Local Aid Program.

“The state program will assume all of the soft costs including engineering services, leaving no cost of the project to the city,” Troncone said.

According to Troncone, the project will include dedicated bike lanes on both sides of the roadway.

“The preliminary engineering is now complete, and we are prepared to move into the final design stage,” he said. “This will include the preparation of bid documents and the obtaining of permits and approvals from the New Jersey Pinelands Commission and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

“Once those approvals are given, we can seek authorization from the New Jersey Department of Transportation to seek bidders for the project. We expect construction to begin in the summer of 2022.”

Troncone said he expects to report back to council with an update in about three to four months.

