Plans are to try again on Atlantic City grocery. Is that the best option to fix a food desert?

ATLANTIC CITY — This month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority plans to restart an attempt to bring a full-service grocery store to the city, after a multimillion-dollar deal to build one on Baltic Avenue fell through.

The most recent failure came just last month, when, a year after a high-profile groundbreaking ceremony at the site, a proposed deal between CRDA and Village Super Market Inc. to open a ShopRite fell apart, despite the authority’s promise to spend $18.7 million to build the store and lease it back to ShopRite for $1 a year. Gov. Phil Murphy, who’d attended the Nov. 18, 2021, groundbreaking and predicted that “we’ll shop for Thanksgiving next year right here,” was forced to admit in December that the deal was dead.

Both state and city officials and the CRDA said they have not given up on the vision. City officials say they will continue to work to bring a full-service grocery to the city.

The CRDA board is expected to seek new proposals for a supermarket. Its next meeting is Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, it’s been more than 15 years since Atlantic City’s last supermarket pulled up stakes, and it will likely be years before a new grocery can be built and operational, even if the new attempt goes more smoothly than the previous effort.

That leaves the city’s residents to shop and feed their families the same way they have been, by traveling to supermarkets in other towns, or shopping at smaller markets and corner stores in the city.

Operators of some of those markets say the big market solution may not be the only way to feed Atlantic City’s residents.

Located just a few blocks from the proposed supermarket, C.R.O.P.S., a nonprofit organization, has been running its store on Atlantic Avenue. The acronym stands for Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, and operates community food gardens, farm markets and educational programs in Atlantic City and other Atlantic County communities.

Paige Vaccaro, the founder and a C.R.O.P.S. board member, and Alicia Newcomb, the executive director, said the pursuit of a major market overlooks programs like theirs. The two women discussed the difference a fraction of the funding planned for a supermarket could have on their organization, which had an operating budget of just over $180,000 last year.

“It’s great that the CRDA and the state put aside that money for a grocery store, and it’s not that there shouldn’t be a grocery store in Atlantic City,” Newcomb said. “But it’s not just one solution. It’s got to be multiple solutions.”

That includes rebuilding the local economy to give people a stake in the city and opportunities for the future.

Vaccaro spoke about the paid internships that C.R.O.P.S. offers, giving opportunities to at-risk youth and those with disabilities. She said the farm markets and stores offer an outlet for struggling farmers in the area, and an incubator for new businesses.

Vigil calls for action on Atlantic City supermarket ATLANTIC CITY — In a corner of a block-wide parking lot on Baltic Avenue, a small group of r…

They have a goal of having a quarter of the produce they sell in the city be grown in small farms within the city limits, and were working on lining up grant funding for a hydroponic system that would allow food to be grown in the windows of the store.

“We’d be able to harvest it and sell it right here in the store,” Vaccaro said.

The farm markets are able to accept SNAP benefits, the program formerly referred to as food stamps, and benefits through other food programs.

They offer a chance for outreach and education, including recipes and tips on local produce, the C.R.O.P.S. officials said.

“We have a lot of resources here that people don’t tap into,” Vaccaro said. “A lot of the economy is geared toward tourists. We have a lot of farmers markets, but the farmers markets end in September.”

Produce can be grown into November in the area, she said.

South Jersey nonprofit opening produce store at Tanger Outlets The Walk ATLANTIC CITY — A nonprofit is preparing to open a produce market in the city.

Whether state officials take a different approach to feeding Atlantic City, local and state officials have promised the city a full-service grocery. Murphy said he will continue to fight “for the accessible and healthy foods our children and families deserve.”

State officials say multiple economic factors prevented a final agreement from being reached on the ShopRite deal. State officials also say ShopRite is welcome to submit a new proposal.

Village Super Market, the company that had a tentative agreement to run the grocery store, did not respond to requests for comment.

Calls to other companies that operate in the area, such as Acme Markets and Save-A-Lot, which operates a location not far from the proposed site of the supermarket, were also not returned.

“I’d love to pay $1 a year” to run a grocery store, said Shawn Rinnier more than a year ago. He owns Save-A-Lot stores in three states, including the one in Atlantic City. Rinnier did not respond to a request for an interview for this story.