PLEASANTVILLE — The Planning Board will consider a site-plan application for a transfer station that would handle construction-and-demolition debris at its meeting Tuesday.

A group of residents and organizations have fought the project for the past two years and remain opposed.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The transfer station would be located off West Washington Avenue at the site of the former printing press and office of The Press of Atlantic City. Its plans have called for construction-and-demolition debris to be hauled to the station by private carriers and then shipped to a site in Ohio via a rail line adjacent to the site. The annual total of debris hauled was projected to be about 100,000 tons.

Planning Board records indicate the site plan now calls for a transfer station that will span an area of 53,600 square feet and a height of 45 feet. The station is now described as a “recycling/transfer station” where “(t)rash and recycling will be picked up and disposed of by private haulers.” A diagram of the site is labeled as a “Transfer Station - Material Recycling Facility (MRF) - Resource Recovery Facility.”

A group of residents have previously expressed concern about the environmental, quality-of-life and traffic impact the transfer station would have on its neighbors.

Developer James DiNatale has said the facility would be well filtered and not cause any noise or smell troubles for residents. He has argued traffic difficulties would actually be reduced by diverting trucks away from the ACUA landfill in Egg Harbor Township and leveraging the rail line for trash disposal to reduce overall road traffic. He also said the project is needed, as capacity to handle refuse from traditional waste haulers such as the Atlantic County Utilities Authority is diminished.

The new description alarmed Tim Jones, a resident who has been outspoken in his opposition to the station. He said at a City Council meeting on March 6 that he was concerned the changes would make the project more disruptive to its neighbors. Other residents said the plan area being considered Tuesday was about five times the size of the original plans for the station, which were about 8,000 square feet.

Jones told City Council he wanted the Planning Board to reject what he said were the added uses to the site.

“We all knew about the transfer station, that’s where you take in construction debris and put it on rail, that’s one issue, but the other two I’ve never heard of being part of this equation before,” Jones said. “This is something I don’t think the citizens of Pleasantville are aware, that if the Planning Board, to my understanding, gives approval to this, it would be open the door for this facility to be built with these operations incorporated.”

David Carrington, another resident who has also opposed the transfer station, said he was concerned the project could also impact project neighbors in Egg Harbor Township, who he worried were not being kept informed of the project. Carrington also noted that a version of the transfer station had been proposed for a site in Galloway Township. It later encountered opposition from a local homeowner association and subsequently the Galloway Township Council.

“We have to give this more consideration, a better thought process, because this isn’t going to work for the city of Pleasantville,” Carrington said. “It just doesn’t make any sense, it really doesn’t.”

A group of residents dislike the environmental, quality-of-life and traffic impact the transfer station would have on its neighbors. The principal opponent of the project has been the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which had argued that the proposed site, then about 8,000 square feet, was too small to haul waste and would worsen traffic on West Washington Avenue. The ACUA launched a “Stop the Dump” campaign against the project, posting signs and creating a “Stop the Dump” website.

DiNatale has previously disputed criticisms about the size of the proposed station, arguing that there exist similarly sized facilities in other parts of the state – although the project does appear to have grown since he made those comments.

DiNatale has also said his private handling of waste was needed given the projected closure of the ACUA landfill. He said the project would help ease the current strain on the ACUA and help the area prepare for the future of waste management.

The ACUA landfill, according to officials, is set to close sometime in 2027. Due to the impending closure, the ACUA has been exploring partnerships with other quasi-public utility companies to haul waste to another landfill. It also has also researching “waste conversion” technologies which dispose of trash in a way that produces energy, although the ACUA has acknowledged it still has to overcome permitting, cost and scaling obstacle associated with these projects.

Mayor Judy Ward has supported the project due to the revenue it would generate. As well as being a ratable that would pay property taxes, the station would pay the city a $4-per-ton transfer fee, which officials have estimated would amount to $400,000 in annual revenue for the city. She said the revenue could be directed towards much needed infrastructure projects, such as sewer and road repairs, critical to economic growth and quality-of-life in the city.

The ACUA has estimated it would lose about $9 million annually if the transfer station is built on West Washington Avenue. It has said those additional costs could be passed onto municipalities and by extension residents.

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, who announced his campaign for City Council on Sunday, said at the March 6 City Council meeting revenue should not be a consideration for the city and that instead the city should only take in consideration direct impacts on quality of life. He expressed fears about environmental concerns and said the city should work to better inform residents. He said the Planning Board meeting should be held in person rather than via Zoom.

“What kind of transparency is that?” Moreno-Rodriguez said. “We may not be touching on legal matters, but this is about ethics, this is about doing the right thing, this is about doing the right thing for the community.”

Those interested in attending the Planning Board meeting can visit https://zoom.us/j/94018971126 where the meeting ID number is 940 1897 1126.