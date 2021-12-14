Planned power outage in Ocean City Wednesday

OCEAN CITY – Thousands will be without power in Ocean City Wednesday morning, albeit briefly.
Atlantic City Electric planned the outages to allow workers to safely maintain energy equipment. Two separate outages are expected to last 15 minutes each.
The first, set for 7:30 a.m., will include more than 1,900 customers near an electric substation on West Avenue between 10th and 11th Street, and 579 customers from 10th to 17th street.
At 7:45 a.m., close to 300 customers from 8th Street to 9th Street will be without power, including Wesley Avenue and West Avenue, Ocean City officials announced Tuesday. They stated the work could be rescheduled based on weather conditions.
A statement from the city said those with questions may contact Atlantic City Electric at 1-800-642-3780.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Bill Barlow
