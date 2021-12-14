 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Planned power outage in Ocean City Wednesday
0 comments
top story

Planned power outage in Ocean City Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

OCEAN CITY – Thousands will be without power in Ocean City Wednesday morning, albeit briefly.

Atlantic City Electric planned the outages to allow workers to safely maintain energy equipment. Two separate outages are expected to last 15 minutes each.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The first, set for 7:30 a.m., will include more than 1,900 customers near an electric substation on West Avenue between 10th and 11th Street, and 579 customers from 10th to 17th street.

At 7:45 a.m., close to 300 customers from 8th Street to 9th Street will be without power, including Wesley Avenue and West Avenue, Ocean City officials announced Tuesday. They stated the work could be rescheduled based on weather conditions.

A statement from the city said those with questions may contact Atlantic City Electric at 1-800-642-3780.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this 9-year-old scooter prodigy perform never-before-seen tricks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News