LOWER TOWNSHIP — A small plane crashed off the runway at the Cape May County airport on Thursday evening during takeoff.

The single-engine plane, a Piper PA-28, was carrying three people when it crashed at the airfield at about 7:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Township Police Capt. Donald Vanaman on Friday said no injuries were reported, adding that the three occupants declined medical assistance. The plane suffered minor damage, Vanaman said.

Dan Robinson, a local drone photographer, was delivering for DoorDash, he said, when he saw the crash as first responders arrived. Robinson stopped and starting shooting video and photos of the accident, he said.

"The scene was scary, but I was happy that there were no injuries," said Robinson, 47, of Wildwood.

The plane is registered to John Smith, of the township's Cold Spring section. It was unclear whether or not Smith was on board at the time of the crash.

Police arrived shortly after receiving a call about the incident at approximately 7:10 p.m., When police arrived, they found the aircraft in the northern section of the runways.

The aircraft was still at the crash site off Runway 19 on Friday, Delaware River and Bay Authority Public Information Officer James Salmon said. The runway would be reopened once FAA inspectors finish their work and the plane is removed, Salmon said.

Salmon said he was informed that a student pilot was flying the plane with an instructor and the third occupant on board when the crash happened. The student was practicing an engine failure situation when the accident happened, Salmon said.

The crash's cause remained under investigation, officials said.

No airport equipment was damaged by the crash, Salmon said.

A multi-agency response was conducted by township police, Middle Township police, the Cape May County Sheriff's Department, Delaware River and Bay Authority officials and local fire and rescue crews, police said.