Plan to protect NJ from rising seas calls for massive flood gates and home raising

The gates would allow for boat traffic throughout most of the year. When significant flooding is expected, a gate in the center would close (320 foot wide for the Great Egg Harbor Inlet one). These gates would be built 20 feet above the current, non-storm water level. Furthermore, gates would drop vertically into the ground, preventing the flood waters from coming in. However, how often that would be is uncertain.

Cross-bay barriers are a similar protective barrier, only they protect the land from the bay's rise. They would be built along Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) in Atlantic County. In Absecon, the road would be raised or a levy would be built, which would then be tied to the inlet bulkhead and seawall. Another barrier would be built along an extension of 52nd Street in Ocean City.

The agencies have an additional plan, known as a non-structural plan, that would call for up to 18,800 structures be raised from Neptune, in Monmouth County, to Cape May. Ocean and Cape May counties would have the majority of the structures, with more than 8,500 in each county. In Cape May County, virtually all structures east of the Garden State Parkway would be elevated.

Other measures, like the Blue Acres program, which buys homes that owners voluntarily put up for sale in heavily flood prone areas may be considered. Enhanced marsh protection could be used as well.