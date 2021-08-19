Plan to protect NJ from rising seas calls for massive flood gates and home raising

Storm surge barriers, cross-bay barriers and thousands more raised homes may be in New Jersey's future as the state continues to try and mitigate against future sea level rise.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection released its plans Thursday to coincide with the release of the New Jersey Back Bays Coastal Storm Risk Management Study.
“The Back Bays study integrates years of research and presents options for protecting areas of the Jersey Shore from severe storms and flooding — risks that threaten New Jersey today and that will worsen as our planet warms," said Shawn LaTourette, Commissioner of the NJDEP.
Between 1911 to 2019, sea level rose 17.6 inches along the Jersey Shore, compared to 7.6 inches across the globe, according to the Rutgers University Science and Technical Advisory Panel. More than 2 inches of that rise has occurred between 2001 and 2019. By 2050, there's an 83% chance that an 11 additional inches of rise will occur, according to the Rutgers study.
The Tentatively Selected Plan (TSP), as its known, includes the building of three storm surge barriers, look like a large gate or bridge that would remain in calm times, but close during storms and flooding. The project calls for those barriers to extend across the Great Egg Harbor Inlet from Ocean City to Longport, the Barnegat Inlet between Island Beach State Park and Barnegat Light, as well as the Manasquan Inlet between Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan.
The gates would allow for boat traffic throughout most of the year. When significant flooding is expected, a gate in the center would close (320 foot wide for the Great Egg Harbor Inlet one). These gates would be built 20 feet above the current, non-storm water level. Furthermore, gates would drop vertically into the ground, preventing the flood waters from coming in. However, how often that would be is uncertain.
Cross-bay barriers are a similar protective barrier, only they protect the land from the bay's rise. They would be built along Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) in Atlantic County. In Absecon, the road would be raised or a levy would be built, which would then be tied to the inlet bulkhead and seawall. Another barrier would be built along an extension of 52nd Street in Ocean City.
The agencies have an additional plan, known as a non-structural plan, that would call for up to 18,800 structures be raised from Neptune, in Monmouth County, to Cape May. Ocean and Cape May counties would have the majority of the structures, with more than 8,500 in each county. In Cape May County, virtually all structures east of the Garden State Parkway would be elevated.
Other measures, like the Blue Acres program, which buys homes that owners voluntarily put up for sale in heavily flood prone areas may be considered. Enhanced marsh protection could be used as well.
The plan would cost $16 billion in initial capital. From there, operation maintenance would be around $200 million a year, in 2021 dollars.
"It mitigates the potential of damage. It doesn't eliminate the possibility of damage," said LaTourette.
The plans will have two public meetings to discuss the report and answer questions on Sept. 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and then from Sept. 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Details may be found on https://www.nap.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/New-Jersey-Back-Bays-Study/. The complete final analysis would take place in 2022. The USACE Chief's Report would be written in April 2023, with a recommendation to the United States Congress later in the year.
Public Comments may also be submitted by email to PDPA-NAP@usace.army.mil or by mail to the United Corps Engineers Planning Division Attn: NJBB Study Wanamaker Building 100 Penn Square E. Philadelphia, PA 19107.
The initial recommendations comes on the heels of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) 6th climate change report, which was released earlier in the month.
The report calls climate change clearly human-caused and “unequivocal” and “an established fact,” makes more precise and warmer forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time it was issued in 2013. Five scenarios were run for the future climate, each dependent on the level of carbon emissions released into the atmosphere.
Under each scenario, the world's average temperate would increase 1.5 degree Celsius in the next decade, compared to late 19th century level mark.The 1.5 degree-threshold was established in the 2015 Paris climate agreement by world leaders, as impacts from climate change become more hazardous after that.
July was the hottest month in recorded history (142 years), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The combined land and ocean surface temperatures was 1.67 degrees above the 20th century average. In New Jersey, 2021 was the eighth wettest July since records started in 1895. When it wasn't raining, there was a dense haze in the sky, a result of the intense Canadian and Pacific Northwest wildfires. July 7, 20-21, and 27-28 all saw the smoke, with the unhealthiest air in a number of years at times.
"I think the personal experience with weather events we can directly connect to climate change is really the more powerful driver. Being able to experience and see that impact firsthand is really powerful, and probably much more powerful than reading about effects in a report," said Adam Rainear, a meteorologist, South Jersey native and an Assistant Professor of Media and Culture at West Chester University of Pennsylvania.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.
