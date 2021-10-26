Plan to heal Barnegat Bay, which has been 'loved to death'

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — Governments, academics and scientists are proposing an ambitious effort to improve the health of Barnegat Bay, the fragile New Jersey waterway that “has been loved to death.”

The Barnegat Bay Partnership, a constellation of groups dedicated to helping the bay, on Tuesday unveiled a detailed and far-reaching plan to improve water quality, increase the number of days that bay beaches are open for swimming, increase the amount of shellfish, and address an explosion of jellyfish in the bay that is making parts of it difficult to use.

Officials from federal, state and local governments signed the pledge, but it remains to be seen what, if any, specific actions will be taken in furtherance of those goals. Many groups say they will begin or continue projects aimed at improving the overall health of the bay.

“The Barnegat Bay in its current state is a jewel of the Jersey Shore, but it has some serious problems,” said Stan Hales, director of the partnership. “The bay has been loved to death.”

Environmentalists and government officials have long recognized threats to Barnegat Bay, including rampant development along its shorelines and interior watershed areas, and the resulting flow of pesticides and nitrogen from lawn fertilizer and agricultural uses that makes its way into the bay.