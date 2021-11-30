Plan to have mental health pro join state troopers on calls launched in Cumberland

There are certified mental health screeners in all New Jersey counties, operating with state funding. The Cumberland County Guidance Center runs the crisis intervention and psychiatric screening program working with State Police in the ARRIVE Together Initiative. A Guidance Center screener will respond in the trooper’s vehicle to 9-1-1 calls relating to mental, emotional, or behavioral crises during the pilot in the State Police’s areas of responsibility in Cumberland County.

The calls will include mental health incidents, confused or disoriented persons, welfare checks, and suicide watches, according to officials.

“In modern times, we ask law enforcement officers to undertake roles they never expected when choosing to serve: marriage counselor, addiction specialist, social worker. And increasingly, officers are asked to act like doctors and psychiatrists, determining what drug a person may have taken, or what mental health condition they may be experiencing,” said Bruck in a prepared statement released Tuesday. “We need to respond to our community members in crisis with clinicians and compassion, and we need to divert individuals with mental illness away from the criminal justice system