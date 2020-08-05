GALLOWAY—Motorists will experience a stop-and-go traffic pattern on Pitney Road in between Rt. 9 and Crestview Avenue for about 30 days, according to county officials.
The traffic pattern will go into effect on August 6 and will occur Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, for work by the City of Absecon.
