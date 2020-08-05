ABSECON — Motorists will experience stop-and-go traffic starting Thursday on Pitney Road between Route 9 and Crestview Avenue for about 30 days, Atlantic County officials said.
The traffic pattern will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting, for work by the city.
— CJ Fairfield
